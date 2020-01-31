Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Senator Lynn Beyak should be suspended again, says Ethics Committee

By Peter Mazereeuw      Jan. 31, 2020
Senator Lynn Beyak was suspended from the Senate last spring after refusing to take racist letters off her Senate website. The Hill Times file photograph
The Senate Ethics Committee has recommended that Senator Lynn Beyak be suspended from the Senate again, after it completed a study that found she had not complied with its conditions for returning to the Red Chamber.

The committee of five Senators issued a report late Jan. 31 that said Sen. Beyak should be suspended without pay for the rest of this session of Parliament, unless Senators or the committee decide at a later date to rescind the suspension.

“Your committee believes that suspension continues to be required” says the report. Senator Serge Joyal (Kennebec, Que.) was the chair of the committee when it issued the report on Jan. 31; he was scheduled to retire on Feb. 1. The other committee members include Conservative Senators Dennis Patterson (Nunavut) and Judith Seidman (De la Durantaye, Que.), and Independent Senators Murray Sinclair (Manitoba) and Howard Wetston (Ontario).

The decision on whether to suspend Sen. Beyak will rest with the Senate as a whole, which reconvenes on Feb. 4.

Sen. Beyak (Ontario) was suspended from the Senate in May for the remainder of the last Parliament, after refusing to remove from her Senate website letters that included racist statements about Indigenous people—including that they “wait until the government gives them stuff,” and that they should be “grateful” for the residential school system imposed upon them by Canada’s government. Sen. Beyak argued that the letters were not racist, that the racist statements within them were “taken out of context,” and that she was standing up for free speech by refusing to remove them. The letters were sent to her by members of the public; they were not written by Sen. Beyak herself.

Sen. Beyak’s suspension expired following last fall’s election, but the Ethics Committee—which had recommended that Senators suspend Sen. Beyak after studying the matter—set a number of conditions on her return to the Chamber. Without meeting those, its report said, Sen. Beyak would remain in contravention of the ethics code for Senators, and could be kicked out again.

The Ethics Committee met three times in camera during the week of Jan. 27 to “examine and report on developments and actions” related to its report that recommended Sen. Beyak’s suspension from the Senate. It found that she had not made good on those conditions.

The conditions included that Sen. Beyak issue a formal apology; that she be given a lesson on the roles and responsibilities of Senators—and limits on them—by the Senate clerk; and that she take pre-approved classes on racism towards Indigenous peoples and the history of Crown-Indigenous relations, at her own expense.

Senator Beyak issued a press release May 27 that said she had fulfilled all of the conditions laid out for her by the Senate Ethics Committee. Senate Clerk Richard Denis’ office confirmed in November that he had delivered the required briefing to Sen. Beyak.

However, the committee found her apology “fails to show awareness of the wrong, fails to accept responsibility for the wrong, fails to sincerely apologize”.

Sen. Beyak issued an apology through her lawyer in November which said, according to the report, “The Senate Ethics Officer, in his report of March 19, 2019, found me in breach of section [sic] 7.1 and 7.2 of the Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest for Senators and for that I sincerely apologize to all Senators.”

The report said Sen. Beyak attended training sessions on racism towards Indigenous peoples, but “the training provider indicated that Senator Beyak failed to exhibit any willingness to learn and because of this the training provider did not provide the agreed- upon instruction in its entirety.”

The report also noted that Sen. Beyak did not voluntarily remove the offending letters from her website.

Sen. Beyak declined to comment through a staff member about the Senate Ethics Committee’s decision.

The committee recommended that Sen. Beyak be suspended, but have another opportunity to apologize and complete the training. The report said the Ethics Committee would report back on Sen. Beyak’s progress at the end of June.

Non-affiliated Senator Serge Joyal is the chair of the Senate Ethics Committee. He is scheduled to retire on Feb. 1, 2020. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Sen. Beyak sat as a non-affiliated Senator prior to her last suspension from the Senate. She was kicked out of the Conservative caucus last year by Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) and then-Conservative Senate leader Larry Smith (Saurel, Que.) after she refused to remove the letters from her website. The letters have since been removed by the Senate administration.

Sen. Beyak previously sat as a member of the Senate Aboriginal Peoples Committee, but was removed from the committee in 2017 by then-interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, after she remarked in the Senate that “horrible mistakes” at residential schools had “overshadowed some good things that also happened at those schools.”

From the report of the Senate Ethics Committee on Senator Lynn Beyak, April 30, 2019:

“Your committee sincerely hopes that Senator Beyak will swiftly comply with the terms of her suspension as recommended in this report if this report is concurred in by the Senate. However, in the event that she does not comply, the committee is aware that by parliamentary convention a suspension ends with the dissolution or prorogation of Parliament, and a fixed term election is approaching. Accordingly, if Senator Beyak fails to comply with the terms of this suspension or is persistent in her view that she has not breached the Code or acted inappropriately, it will be for the Senate in the future to consider options for further action.

“Your committee is of the opinion that failure to comply with the intent of the Senate’s decision in this matter—even if any order of the Senate ceases to have effect by reason of dissolution or prorogation—would constitute a continuing breach of the Code.”

From Senator Lynn Beyak’s speech in the Senate, May 9, 2019:

“The only time the website reflects negatively on the Senate of Canada or is hurtful to grassroots Indigenous people is when the media inaccurately portray comments, including Senators and Members of Parliament who are asking to take down hatred when none exists. It is dishonest and irresponsible, as is quoting only portions of letters from thoughtful and compassionate Canadians and leaving out the true context of their ideas.”

The Hill Times

Peter Mazereeuw

