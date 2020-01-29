Revamping Centre Block: virtual tools, new levels of collaboration put to use

Four times larger than the West Block renovation project, the mission to revamp the Centre Block building—and build a new underground facility alongside it—is no small feat, and to tackle it, officials have introduced new technologies and levels of collaboration.

It’s a “complex project on multiple levels,” said Jennifer Garrett, director general of the Centre Block Project for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which is responsible for overseeing the multi-year project to renovate Parliament Hill and its historic buildings. “But it wasn’t something that we didn’t know was going to be complicated, and we’ve planned accordingly.”

The Centre Block renovation project isn’t the department’s first, or second, or even third rodeo.

The renovation of the Parliamentary Precinct—the Long Term Vision and Plan, as the department calls it—kicked off in 2007, and since then, PSPC has completed a number of major renovation projects, including the Sir John A. Macdonald Building (previously a bank, it was completed in 2015), the Wellington Building (completed in 2016), the West Block (completed in 2018 along with Phase 1 of the underground Visitors’ Welcome Centre) and the Senate of Canada Building (completed in 2018). Since completion, these projects have won multiple awards.

On top of this list are a number of “enabling” projects, like renovations of the Valour Building (completed in 2010), to create new office space for Parliamentarians.

Treasury Board Canada has approved $4.7-billion for Parliament Hill’s renovations, up to 2022. For the Centre Block project specifically—which includes Phase 2 of the underground welcome centre—more than $770-million in contracts have been awarded to date, including a $598.1-million construction management contract awarded to PCL Constructors and EllisDon.

The list of work required to completely renovate the building for the first time since its construction wrapped in 1927 (after Centre Block 1.0 burned down in 1916) is extensive.

New electrical, mechanical, drainage, and HVAC systems need to be installed; the building’s aging frame needs to be restored, from masonry to structural steel; hazardous materials like asbestos and lead need to be stripped out; the roof needs replacing; and new elevators and IT capabilities need to be installed. Along with modernizing the building to meet current and anticipated future technology needs, Centre Block needs to be brought up to modern building codes, including fire safety and accessibility standards.

“It would be a challenging project in a new build, but we’re trying to do it in an iconic heritage building, so there’s a technical challenge that’s quite significant for the project,” said Ms. Garrett.

“In that respect, I’m quite confident that we’ve assembled the right team and the right technical experts to take that challenge on.”

Increased collaboration on Centre Block includes shared workspace

Unlike past projects, renovating Centre Block requires planners to incorporate “requirements from multiple parliamentary partners,” including the Senate, the House of Commons, and the Library of Parliament, noted Ms. Garrett.

“There is going to be an increased level of collaboration to make sure we accommodate those needs in an integrated way,” she said.

In turn, and in part due to lessons learned from the West Block’s renovation, an open-concept office has been set up on the seventh floor, and part of the sixth floor, of 150 Slater St.

Since it opened for use in January 2019, West Block’s occupants have raised some concerns, including over a lack of consultation with Parliamentarians during the renovation process. Michel Patrice, deputy clerk of the House administration, has previously said he “personally felt that Parliamentarians were not sufficiently engaged in … the granularity of the details in terms of the requirements.”

The new Slater Street office brings together staff from the House of Commons and Senate administrations, the library, PSPC, design firm Centrus, PCL and EllisDon, Colliers Project Leaders and Tiree Facility Solutions (the project managers), and Turner & Townsend (the time and risk support contractors). The library has five employees supporting the project, who float between there and the library’s own offices; the Senate’s Property Services Directorate also has five (a senior project adviser, a project adviser, and three interior designers); and the House administration has roughly 20 people.

Free of cubicles, the office features open rows of workstations, an arrangement that puts many senior staff from the various groups, Ms. Garrett included, only a desk row or two apart, allowing for quick communication.

“I actually sit next to someone who works for the House of Commons,” explained Spencer Cripps, project manager for Centrus, the project’s prime design consultant.

“To have that integration is really very valuable so I know what the end users are wanting and needing, and it just cuts down on a lot of the in-between when you just rely on emails. You can just go and have conversations and connect on a personal level, which is really valuable with a project that’s as complicated as it is.”

Also weighing in are Parliamentarians themselves.

The Senate’s Internal Economy, Budgets, and Administration Committee struck a Long Term Vision and Plan Subcommittee in 2016, and last year, the House Board of Internal Economy (BOIE) established a working group of three MPs to oversee and report back on Centre Block renovation plans.

“It’s extremely important that we’re not only part of the conversation but that we have input, in a modern-day environment, into what the Centre Block will look like,” said Ontario Senator Jim Munson, the subcommittee’s deputy chair. “In that regard, we’ve had very positive meetings with [PSPC].”

Neither has reconvened since the current Parliament kicked off in December.

Discussion of the House’s “governance for the LTVP file will be discussed at an upcoming” BOIE meeting to decide how to continue and “how best to ensure that MPs continue to be part of discussions on the design and operational requirements for the Parliamentary Precinct,” according to Heather Bradley, communications director for the House Speaker.

New technologies being used to co-ordinate, plan work

To help tackle the complex Centre Block project, the team is using building information modelling (BIM) to create a digital, 3D model of the entire building—a first for the Parliamentary Precinct, according to Ms. Garrett.

Development of the initial BIM model started in 2015 with students at Carleton University’s immersive media studio working in partnership with PSPC. After Centrus was brought on board, the firm took over the modelling, which it’s continued to evolve.

“The actual use of BIM on a heritage asset … is innovative, and actually using it to support the design process, it will be the first time that we’re doing that here in the precinct,” said Ms. Garrett.

The BIM is built by layering information and images gathered through photogrammetry, which is “a collection of photographs stitched together to recreate a 3D surface,” and laser scanning, explained Mr. Cripps.

“We can actually combine these two things to create a very accurate and a very good representation of those conditions” of the building, he said.

Such information is being collected at multiple stages in the project—pre-demolition, post-demolition, and beyond—with the aim of creating an immersive record of the building’s state, to support design work now and as a historical record for the future.

“It’s like these digital Lego blocks that are attached to the databases of information,” explained Mr. Cripps.

This modelling, used by architects, engineers, conservators, and other project contractors, can be fed into a 3D printer, and can also be viewed through virtual-reality software, allowing designers to explore the various layers and areas of the building, depicted to scale, offsite.

“Taking all those layers—whether they be structural, mechanical, interior conservation—right to the face of the artwork, if you’re trying to do that on paper, integrating that is a challenge,” said Ms. Garrett.

Even just running a new wire for lighting is “not an insignificant task” in a building like Centre Block, and the hope is the BIM will be a “powerful tool” for planners, including with “clash detection,” she said, so the team can “understand those things before they happen to us physically on site.”

“What I hope it will do is reduce risk for the program, and reduce change and churn as we go on, which are the enemy to any project,” said Ms. Garrett.

A complex project like Centre Blocks’ renovation comes with plenty of risks to be mitigated and monitored, including ensuring there’s a sufficient workforce available.

“It is one of the things, in terms of effective project management, that we’ve been tracking,” said Ms. Garrett. “Particularly in Ottawa, there’s a lot of construction activity going on, and some of it’s modern, new construct; some of it is heritage and will require the kinds of things like conservators and masonry experts [also needed for Centre Block.].”

That said, she noted the Centre Block project has the benefit of following similar heritage renovations on the Hill, which “have generated demand in the market and have almost built a capacity” of people with the needed expertise—stone masons, for example.

Co-ordinating the work of hundreds of individuals is another challenge, said Ms. Garrett. At its peak, the West Block project had “upwards of 400 people on site,” she said, and the Centre Block renovation project is “about four times larger.”

