Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Feature

New office, new chief: Heather Scoffield is The Toronto Star’s new bureau chief

By Neil Moss      Jan. 29, 2020

Plus, Tories have a mini critic shuffle after leadership candidates announce their runs, and Dominic LeBlanc is back in the House of Commons.

Heather Scoffield, who was previously the parliamentary bureau chief for The Canadian Press from 2013 to 2019, is taking charge of The Toronto Star's Ottawa bureau. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The Toronto Star‘s parliamentary bureau has moved into its new Byward Market offices, and has a new skipper as well.

Neil Moss

Neil Moss is a reporter at The Hill Times covering federal politics, foreign policy, and defence. 
- nmoss@hilltimes.com

Explore, analyze, understand
You Might Be From Canada If…
You Might Be From Canada If . . . is a delightful, illustrated romp through this country as it celebrates its 150th birthday.

Get the book
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2019 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
Spinning History: A Witness to Harper’s Canada and 21st Century choices
An unvarnished look at the Harper years and what lies ahead for Canadians

Get the book

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Federal silence on Wet’suwet’en tensions a ‘worrisome’ sign of faltering Liberal push on reconciliation, say advocates

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Green Party MP Paul Manly says tensions in Wet'suwet'en territory reveal ‘political failure’ on the part of the federal government.

Newfoundlanders struggling from historic storm in need of federal funds, MPs say

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
From heating pea soup by candlelight to snowboards on the streets, Parliamentarians reflect on ‘random acts of kindness’ and community that came with the massive clean-up effort.

Don’t go down ‘rabbit hole’ in Trade Committee’s study of new NAFTA implementation bill, warn trade experts

News|By Neil Moss
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie says it's worth taking 'a little extra time' to understand the 'full implications' of the new NAFTA, as well as to look at how Canada can improve its internal international trade process.

PM convenes Incident Response Group, as feds, provinces ramp-up co-ordinated response to coronavirus

News|By Mike Lapointe
'The situation is changing almost hourly and our public health system needs to be ready to adapt to any sudden change in the current situation,' says SFU's Kelley Lee.

Conservative MP hopes committee’s briefing on coronavirus offers measure of comfort amid fears of outbreak in Canada

News|By Palak Mangat
'We don’t want to raise the political fire on this. We want to make sure that we’re all working together to show Canadians that this is being addressed,' says Conservative health critic Matt Jeneroux.

Speaker Rota unveils suggestion box, calls on MPs to pitch improvements to House

By Beatrice Paez
'It sends a positive message. It's very much akin to a manger leaving the door open,' says Conservative MP Dan Albas.

Feds underestimate revenue loss from tax cuts, PBO says

News|By Beatrice Paez
Whereas the government projected that 1.1 millions Canadians will no longer be paying federal taxes, the PBO puts that figure at 900,000. 

Signs of political opportunism emerge as MPs on Canada-China Relations Committee urge collaboration

News|By Neil Moss, Peter Mazereeuw
Bloc Québécois MP Stéphane Bergeron says he thinks motions put forward by the Conservatives show signs of a 'partisan temptation.'

Conservative Party a ‘rudderless mess’ and there’s bad blood between its fund and national council, say some Conservatives

News|By Abbas Rana
The 'huge overstep by the Conservative Fund’ to fire executive director Dustin van Vugt has created ‘bad blood’ between the national council and the fund, says Yaroslav Baran, a former senior Conservative Hill staffer.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions