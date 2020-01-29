Federal silence on Wet’suwet’en tensions a ‘worrisome’ sign of faltering Liberal push on reconciliation, say advocates

As the new Wet’suwet’en blockade enters its fourth week, some advocates say the tensions are revealing gaps in the Liberal reconciliation effort, laying bare the need for new models of Indigenous self governance and respect for land rights.

Rose LeMay, CEO of the Indigenous Reconciliation Group, says she’s been “cringing” as she watches the federal response to the ongoing conflict in northern British Columbia over the construction of a natural gas pipeline, wondering whether her cousins will “get heard protesting for their rights” and why she’s hearing “so little” from the federal government.

“I’m noticing almost a silence from the federal government around any kind of consistent perspective, or framework, or approach,” she said, which has her wondering if the new cabinet is to blame for the lack of direction, “or is it because there isn’t [a framework]?”

It has caused her to question the Liberals’ commitment to reconciliation, and commitments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), whose first four years were marked by the repeated assertion that no relationship was more important than that with Indigenous Peoples. But advocates say they’re worried that focus lost its prominence during the election campaign, and has remained missing in the early months of the minority Parliament.

“I don’t know how to rationalize the action against Wet’suwet’en with the rhetoric around reconciliation. I can’t square those two, I can’t find any linkage and I would guess [it’s the same] in most of my network. I’m almost speechless on it,” said Ms. LeMay, who also writes a column for The Hill Times, and questioned the commitment to reconciliation.

“Are they committed now? I don’t know. There’s no sign either way and, in fact, that lack of a sign is quite worrisome.”

Along the $6.6-billion pipeline route, Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with First Nation councils—recognized entities through the Indian Act—but their jurisdiction is opposed by a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who say they weren’t involved and the project can’t proceed without their sign-off. The leaders continue to refuse meetings with the company and have erected a blockade denying workers entry, though a Dec. 31 B.C. Supreme Court injunction says members can’t prevent access to the construction site. The RCMP has set up checkpoints, and is restricting access to roadblocks in northern B.C., prompting the B.C. Assembly of First Nations to question the force’s jurisdiction and the Green Party to call on the government to pull the RCMP from the territory.

“The federal government is kind of in a post-colonial hangover and until they stop deciding who they talk to and whoever needs to have a voice to come forward, we’ll be stuck” in a limbo of questioning who “gets the podium,” said Ms. LeMay.

On Jan. 27, the B.C. government announced it had appointed former longtime NDP MP Nathan Cullen as liaison between the province and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, with a focus on “de-escalating the conflict.”

Also in the mix is a pending decision about Teck Resources Ltd.’s Frontier oilsands project in Fort McMurray, Alta. Some First Nations have called on the government to reject the $20.6-billion project, despite Teck touting the fact it’s signed benefits agreements with all 14 Indigenous communities in the region. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s (North Vancouver, B.C.) office has said the deadline for the cabinet decision on the mine’s future is the end of February.

The projects, while touching different regions of the country, are all connected and reveal a flawed approach based on an outdated—and imposed—system, said Eriel Deranger, executive director of Indigenous Climate Action.

“It’s the communities on the frontlines that are standing up and saying ‘enough is enough’ and we need to see real action” on climate and rights of Indigenous people, said Ms. Deranger, noting she’s observed a shift in language from the Liberals and their leader, in part influenced by the scare of an economic downturn and rise of Western alienation, moving away from the man who ran on reconciliation and aggressive action on climate change in 2015.

“Coastal GasLink, the TMX [Trans Mountain pipeline the Liberal government bought in 2018], and the Teck mine are all one story that talks about the fact that our government [is] not interested in true truth and reconciliation, or upholding the rights of our communities or keeping real action on climate,” Ms. Deranger said, despite Mr. Trudeau’s past commitments to “ambitious goals” in those areas.

“All of those things are sort of at odds with one another,” she said, and still based on a colonial approach imposed on Indigenous populations.

Wet’suwet’en action the ‘tip of the arrow’

To move forward, Canada will have to reckon with those systems and should transition from the colonial system imposed on First Nations through the Indian Act to a system of Indigenous governance, wrote Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould (Vancouver Granville, B.C.) in a Jan. 24 Globe and Mail op-ed. She did not respond to an interview request.

The federal government will, “by nature,” work with Indian band councils because they are federal creatures of law, said political scientist Eli Enns, echoing some of the analysis offered by Ms. Wilson-Raybould in the op-ed that offered her perspective on “who speaks for the Wet’suwet’en people” in approving developments in their territory.

Mr. Enns said he sees the Liberals as tied by their own pragmatism, what he calls a predictable “plague” in Canadian politics.

“Pragmatic governments tend to try to make everyone happy,” he said, in this case forwarding what he considers innovative work with Indigenous people, but also trying to keep industry and emerging “Western interests” happy.

“It can often seem contradictory,” said Mr. Enns, who works on contract with the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and said he doesn’t see the Liberals pulling back their commitment on reconciliation, noting his work in Ottawa hasn’t slowed.

Ironically, he said the Coastal GasLink project could have been a great story of reconciliation, with all affected First Nations signed on.

“But it’s not,” he said. “It’s becoming a thorn in the paw of the federal government and the province of B.C.”

For policy analyst Russ Diabo, what’s playing out in B.C. exposes the reality of the Trudeau government’s limited approach to the issue of self-government. He said sees the current approach as an extension of a three-decade-old aboriginal self-government policy former Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien imposed in 1995, that he witnessed first hand as vice-president of policy for the Liberal Party’s then-named Aboriginal Peoples’ Commission from 1990 to 1994.

What’s happening in Wet’suwet’en territory is “the tip of the arrow,” said Mr. Diabo, who ran for AFN national chief in 2018, and raising central questions about self determination and whether the federal government will recognize what he said are inherent rights.

Those rights “are at the forefront of the major issues regarding lands and resources in this country,” including traditional governance systems versus the Indian Act.

Current tensions a ‘political failure’

Green MP Paul Manly, who was in Wet’suwet’en territory earlier this month visiting the First Nation blockade camps and RCMP detachments, said the current situation is a “political failure.”

Federal and provincial governments need to sit down and negotiate with hereditary chiefs “before this gets out of hand,” said Mr. Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C.).

“That’s what reconciliation is about,” he said. “We don’t want to have a situation where the next generation of politicians is apologizing for what happened with this Coastal GasLink pipeline a decade down the road. … We should be dealing with it in a constructive way now and not having the RCMP enforcing an injunction for what is ostensibly political failure.”

He said he doesn’t want to see a repeat of last January, when the B.C. Supreme Court issued an interim injunction and the RCMP moved in, arresting protesters as the force lifted a blockade so construction could continue.

The former Liberal cabinet minister “hit the nail on the head” in her piece, said Mr. Manly, emphasizing that governments shouldn’t simply choose groups recognized under the colonial system, but recognize there are other, traditional, systems in place, too.

Given what’s unfolding, Mr. Manly said the Liberals are “waffling” on reconciliation, though he said he sees that they’re in a difficult position with Alberta and their promise to push forward projects like Trans Mountain.

“But they can’t do that against the will of Indigenous people,” he said. “If we’re talking about a new relationship, then we have to get on with that new relationship,” and the courts, Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples all provide guidance.

“We just need to step up and start working in that way. The situation as it stands, we don’t want a repeat of what happened last year. It would be a disaster, it would be a real black eye on Canada.”

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times