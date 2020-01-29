Family feud: Clinton, Sanders in-fighting threatens Democratic unity

After railing against Bernie Sanders for years for his delay in endorsing her as the 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton couldn’t even bring herself to pledge her own support if he were to secure the party’s mantle.

During the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders eventually stumped for Democratic nomination rival Hillary Clinton over the final three months of the race, but despite some hard feelings about the length of time it took for Sanders to get on board, Clinton didn’t immediately say she’d back him if he won the 2020 nomination.