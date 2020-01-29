Don’t let the horrors of the Holocaust fade from international memory

The frightening fact is that as time marches on, the horrors of the Holocaust are being forgotten, diminished, and more and more frequently outright denied.
The front gates of the Auschwitz–Birkenau concentration camp. In a survey published in 2019, nearly half of Canadian respondents couldn’t name any of the concentration camps from the Holocaust. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—Jan. 27 was International Holocaust Remembrance Day and this year it commemorated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp.
