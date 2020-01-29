CPC leadership race exits show it’s getting easier to say ‘no’ to public office

Even the most hardened egoists or masochists find it harder to see reward in political life. It is almost as if politics has become a virtual-reality version of video games like Mortal Kombat.

Jean Charest, left, Rona Ambrose, and Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre have all bowed out of the Conservative leadership race. It is important to dive deeper into why it is often easier to say 'no' to getting into politics at any level, rather than 'yes,' writes Tim Powers.