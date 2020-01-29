Coronavirus vaccine could be a year away, says public health chief, as Canada eyes evacuating those stranded in China

'Part of the process now is figuring out exactly what our protocols will be when we return Canadians that wish to come home,' said Health Minister Patty Hajdu about Canada's goal to repatriate those stranded in China.
Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, pictured at a press conference on Jan. 26 in Ottawa, told the House Health Committee on Wednesday that a vaccine for the flu-like coronavirus originating from Wuhan, China, could be at least a year off. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Canada’s chief public health officer says a vaccine for the coronavirus that has left more than 130 dead in China and infected more than 6,000 people could be at least a year off.
