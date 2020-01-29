Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

A new Canadian peace centre could make a world of difference

By Peggy Mason, Peter Langille      Jan. 29, 2020

Canada provided pivotal leadership and ideas in the past and it could definitely help again, with the promised Canadian Centre for Peace, Order, and Good Government being a step in the right direction.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been tasked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured at the National Press Theatre on Jan. 11, to lead the establishment of a Canadian Centre for Peace, Order, and Good Government. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Who isn’t concerned about our shared global challenges? It’s hard to miss overlapping crises, many fuelled by militarism, marginalization, and inequality.

