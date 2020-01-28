Feds underestimate revenue loss from tax cuts, PBO says

Ottawa has underestimated the cost of its tax cut by nearly $1-billion, according to a new estimate of the government’s released by Canada’s parliamentary budget officer.

In a report released Jan. 28, the PBO estimated that the Liberals’ campaign promise to lower taxes for nearly 20 million Canadians, which took effect Jan. 1, will see $6.9-billion in foregone revenue, once fully implemented over the four-year period. (During the campaign, the Liberals estimated it would cost more than $5-billion in lost revenue.)

The PBO also projected that the increase to the basic personal amount to $15,000 by 2023 would result in 21 million people seeing a reduction in their taxes, one million more people than the government’s estimates. (The BPA refers to the amount Canadians can earn before they have to start paying taxes.)

Finance Canada had projected the cuts would cost $6-billion in lost revenue.

In a phone interview, PBO Yves Giroux said the discrepancy between the two estimates can be explained in part by changes to the Finance Department’s economic outlook released last month, pointing to the fact that there are now more in the workforce, giving the government a bigger tax base. The difference in projections was also attributed to a technical change; the PBO used an updated model provided by Statistics Canada.

Whereas the government projected that 1.1 millions Canadians will no longer be paying federal taxes, the PBO puts that figure at 900,000.

The feds estimated the tax break would bring almost $300 in savings for individuals, and almost $600 for families every year. The government also said it would gradually phase out the benefits for high-income earners, or those with annual net incomes above $150,473.

According to the PBO, individuals earning between $51,510 and $159,694 are expected to see the “largest average deduction” in their income taxes. Those earning below $15,000 or above $227,504 stand to receive the smallest reduction in their taxes.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.) tabled a ways and means motion on Dec. 9, 2019, moving to enact the changes to the Income Tax Act by 2020.

The Conservatives pitched their own tax cut during the campaign that they said would reduce the tax rate on those earning below $47,630—the lowest federal income bracket—from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent. They said the tax breaks would save a couple earning an average salary about $850 a year.

NDP finance critic Peter Julian (New Westminster- Burnaby, B.C.) had called for lowering the scale of the tax cut, arguing that the savings could be used to fund the party’s proposed dental care plan. In the Speech from the Throne, the government suggested MPs initiate a study exploring the costs and benefits of establishing a government-funded dental care plan.

The Hill Times