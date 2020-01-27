Why Harper still dominates the news

What’s driving this 'Harpermania' are two opposing emotional sentiments: nostalgia and anti-nostalgia.
Then-prime minister Stephen Harper, pictured on Oct. 16, 2015, campaigning in Frdericton, N.B. It’s easy to see then why Harper still looms in the background like a conservative colossus; his experience, combined with his articulateness and insightful nature, still make him the country’s most credible spokesman for conservative thought and for conservative opinion, writes Gerry Nicholls. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OAKVILLE, ONT.—When you hear the name “Stephen Harper,” the last word that springs to mind is “charismatic.”
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Charting the CBC’s challenging present and uncertain future Charting the CBC's challenging present and uncertain future: Where it has been and where it is going provides an insider profile of the struggles faced by Canada’s public broadcaster in the 21st century.
'Different leadership could have decided that ‘no, we won’t collaborate with you, because we don’t have to under the legislation,’ says Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux. 'We want legislation to be clarified.'