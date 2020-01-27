Three trends to watch in 2020, and cases of déjà-vu

Canada just entered a new decade in 2020, but there are several unsolved challenges that we’ll have to deal with over the coming years. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change are key concerns; an aging population will pressure health care and labour markets, stresses that have already become evident across Canada; and, issues hindering private investment, such as tax competitiveness or market access, need to be addressed.
