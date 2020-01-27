Indigenomics: a new agenda for the emerging $100-billion Indigenous economy 

The new narrative that is central to the future of Canada and its relationship with Indigenous peoples is this: we are a powerful people.

Red Sky Performance dancers, pictured on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau. 'Indigenous economic strength is the new normal in Canada and how this is reflected in the current situation of policy, governance, and economic structures must now be demonstrated through clear strategies, actions, and understanding of the impact and the collective vision of Indigenous economic growth,' writes Carol Anne Hilton.