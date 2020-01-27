Indigenomics: a new agenda for the emerging $100-billion Indigenous economy 

Indigenomics is pushing a new agenda for centering Indigenous economic growth as fundamental to Canada’s future. Indigenomics addresses the overstated narrative of the existing status quo of viewing Indigenous peoples through a problem lens historically and currently. The Indigenomics Institute is driving an economic agenda of the collective achievement of a $100-billion national annual Indigenous economy within five years. Indigenous peoples are taking a seat at the economic table of this country.
