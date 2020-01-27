There is no greater challenge facing us than climate change

Like you, our Parliamentarians have a challenging international agenda before them. It will require working with traditional friends and those who see the world differently to us if we are to have any chance of making progress. Many people are looking to countries like ours to take a lead. We cannot disappoint them.
As your Parliament begins its new term, so too does your British equivalent, fresh from elections in December. For the U.K. MPs, the first months of their time in office will be momentous, with Brexit happening on Jan. 31, British High Commmissioner Susan Jane le Jeune d'Allegeershecque. Screen capture image courtesy of British House of Commons
Many congratulations on your election (or re-election) to the Parliament of Canada. I am looking forward to working with you over the coming months.
'Different leadership could have decided that ‘no, we won’t collaborate with you, because we don’t have to under the legislation,’ says Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux. 'We want legislation to be clarified.'