‘I will never forget his loyalty’: Ross Reid remembers John Crosbie

Three weeks shy of 45 years ago, John Crosbie hired me to be his executive assistant in the provincial Department of Fisheries. Two weeks ago, he was celebrated and mourned at his funeral in St. John’s, the culmination of a week of reminiscences, profiles, kind words, much deserved compliments, and condolences. I wasn’t able be there. I’m back in northern Sri Lanka, for me, an appropriate place to sort through my own memories and reflect on the impact John Crosbie has had on my life.