Quebec Senator Gold named government’s new point man in the Red Chamber

Senator Marc Gold is the government’s new representative in the Senate, the Prime Minister’s Office announced today.

In this minority Parliament, Sen. Gold (Stadacona, Que.) will now be responsible for overseeing the government’s legislative agenda in the Senate; sponsoring government bills, and keeping tabs on the progress of those sponsored by other Senators; and negotiating with other Senate leaders over the way the Senate handles legislation, reforms to its rules, and more.

Sen. Gold replaces former government representative Peter Harder (Ottawa, Ont.), who stepped down Jan. 6 after serving in the role since his appointment to the Senate in 2016.

Sen. Gold has served in the Independent Senators Group, now the largest group in the Senate, since shortly after he was appointed to the Senate in 2016. He served as the ISG’s liaison—effectively a whip, who doesn’t whip votes—for part of the last Parliament, taking on that role after serving as the deputy scroll manager and part of a leadership co-ordinating committee for the group.

Sen. Gold is no longer a member of the ISG, after taking the role of government representative in the Senate. Under Sen. Harder, the role of the government’s representative was also classified using the word “independent.” Unlike Senators in the ISG, the government representative is responsible for managing the progress of government legislation in the Senate, and sponsoring government bills in the Chamber if another sponsor can’t be found.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) has not included the government representative in the Senate in his cabinet at any point so far, but has given an open invitation to the person holding that position to attend meetings of his cabinet committee on “operations,” which is involved with the “day-to-day co-ordination of parliamentary planning.”

Sen. Gold, 69, joined the Senate after a lengthy career as a constitutional lawyer and not-for-profit sector executive. Early in his career, he taught law at York University’s Osgoode Hall, and he remains an adjunct law professor at Montreal’s McGill University. He has served as the chair of the Jewish Federations of Canada, and of the youth-oriented group ENSEMBLE pour le respect de la diversité, which aims to promote a “more open and inclusive society.”

Sen. Gold has taken over the government representative role at a time when the Red Chamber is in flux: the former Senate Liberal caucus has lost formal group status and been dissolved; the opposition Conservative Senate Caucus has a new leader, Sen. Don Plett (Landmark, Man.); and ISG Leader Yuen Pau Woo (British Columbia) is pressing for major reforms to the way the Senate is organized and conducts its business, an attempt to entrench the new multi-group dynamic in the Chamber for good. A new group, the Canadian Senators Group, formed late last year, and now holds 13 seats in the Chamber. The ISG still dominates the Senate with 50 seats, the Conservative Party holds 24, 12 Senators—including Sen. Gold—are non-affiliated, and five seats are vacant.

ISG Senators have proven willing to amend government legislation on a regular basis, though the Senate did not defeat any government bills during the last Parliament.

The government holds only a minority in the House of Commons in Mr. Trudeau’s second term. Some Senators have downplayed the effect the minority in the House will have on the way the Senate handles legislation. Senators may be able to find support from an opposition party in the House for amendments that they make, putting pressure on the government to accept the amendments; however, Conservative MPs may not support amendments that are opposed by Conservative Senators in the Upper Chamber, the NDP has a history of antipathy towards the Senate, and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil–Chambly, Que.) has pledged to only consider how government initiatives relate to the interests of Quebec, potentially making cross-Chamber co-operation a complex proposition.

Sen. Harder also pressed publicly for quicker reforms to make the Senate nonpartisan during his time in the government representative role.

Sen. Gold sponsored the government’s national security reform bill, C-59, while a member of the ISG last year. He also served as a member of the Senate’s Internal Economy Committee.

Sen. Harder announced he was preparing to step down from the job at the end of November. He said the start of a new Parliament was the “best time to welcome a new face in the role.” Other Senators, including Sen. Diane Bellemare (Alma. Que.), Sen. Harder’s former deputy, said after his announcement that working on the government team in the Senate is a grind, and a big responsibility without much help in the Chamber, since there is no government caucus in the Senate.

Sen. Bellemare resigned from the government representative team in November, and Sen. Grant Mitchell (Alberta) has said he will step down from his job as the government’s liaison in the Senate once Sen. Harder’s replacement as been named.

