Opinion

What’s Putin’s end game?

By Balkan Devlen      Jan. 23, 2020

It’s too early to know for sure what Vladimir Putin is hatching, but it looks like he is aiming for a three-pronged system: the presidency, the parliament, and either the State Council of Russia or the Union State Supreme State Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he has no intention of relinquishing real power in 2024, when his presidential term ends. Photograph courtesy of the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced sweeping changes to the Russian constitution last week that would reduce the powers of the presidency and augment the role of the parliament and the prime minister. Under the current constitution, Putin cannot remain president after his six-year term ends in 2024. This is no doubt the first of a series of changes that will allow Putin to retain power after his term’s end, without openly declaring himself president for life. 

