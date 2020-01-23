What’s Putin’s end game?

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced sweeping changes to the Russian constitution last week that would reduce the powers of the presidency and augment the role of the parliament and the prime minister. Under the current constitution, Putin cannot remain president after his six-year term ends in 2024. This is no doubt the first of a series of changes that will allow Putin to retain power after his term’s end, without openly declaring himself president for life.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.