Rota, first Speaker of Italian descent, encourages Parliamentarians to break the glass ceiling

'I didn’t plan a speech at all, so it came from the heart,' says House Speaker Anthony Rota of his first remarks when he was elected to the post on Dec. 5. Briefly speaking in Italian, he thanked those that paved the way for him.
Newly elected Speaker Anthony Rota, pictured in his West Block office on Dec. 11, 2019, says, 'It’s important to all Canadians, whose parents have come to Canada as immigrants, [to know] that all positions in government are open to them.' He is Canada's first House Speaker of Italian descent. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
When Anthony Rota rose last month to deliver his first remarks as the newly named House Speaker, he may have caught even himself off guard.
