Hill Life & People

Justice Minister Lametti’s adds a rights implementation director to his team

By Laura Ryckewaert      Jan. 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez is entering the new sitting with a director of Senate affairs—a new position in the office—Kornelia Mankowski.

Justice Minister David Lametti, pictured outside the House of Commons Chamber in the West Block on Dec. 12, 2019, has created the new role of director of rights implementation in his office. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Justice Minister David Lametti has created a new position in his ministerial office, director of rights implementation, and Jesse McCormick has been tapped to take on the role.

Laura Ryckewaert

Laura Ryckewaert is a deputy editor at The Hill Times.
- lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

