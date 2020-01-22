‘We’re flying the plane while we build it’: demolition work in Centre Block has begun

A final budget and timeline for the renovation of the iconic Centre Block building have yet to be determined, but work is plowing ahead, with demolition underway from the fourth floor up, which will see those floors stripped down to the building’s bones.

“With these kinds of projects, we’re flying the plane while we build it,” Jennifer Garrett, director general of the Centre Block Project for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), told The Hill Times.

“We have come far enough in our assessments and in evolution of the functional program [determining how spaces will be used] that we know on floors four through six, they were lower heritage areas, we’ve captured all the historical data … and we know that we’re going to need a significant modernization there,” said Ms. Garrett, noting much of those floors are taken up by office suites.

Demolition and abatement work takes a “significant amount of time” to complete, noted Ms. Garrett. Aside from asbestos, hazardous materials found within Centre Block include lead, PCBs, silica, and mercury, according to a 2013 report prepared for PSPC.

Such work on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors, as well as the attic, began in mid-December and could take 18 months to complete, Ms. Garrett projected. But, at the same time, she said planners are working to begin demolition on the building’s basement and first floor.

“We will analyze and issue demolition and abatement packages [contracts] when we’re confident of the demolition work that we can safely undertake in the building while we safeguard critical heritage assets,” she said.

Areas of the building deemed to be “higher-heritage areas” include the House and Senate Chambers and foyers, the library, the Rotunda, the Hall of Honour, and the Memorial Chamber.

More than $770-million in contracts have been awarded for work to Centre Block to date, including a $598.1-million construction management contract to a joint venture of PCL Constructors and EllisDon. So far, Treasury Board Canada has approved $4.7-billion for Parliament Hill renovations up to 2022—a figure which includes the cost of the already-renovated West Block building, and others.

A lot of work is needed to modernize Centre Block and bring it up to modern building codes—including fire safety and accessibility standards—from new HVAC conduits and IT closets to new washrooms and elevators. To fit new systems in, PSPC has estimated that 2,500 square meters of previously used space will be lost, as previously reported by The Hill Times. This includes the loss—at least from the first floor of Centre Block—of the former Aboriginal Peoples Committee Room (160-S).

Demolition on the fourth floor up will see those spaces—from the ceiling, to the walls, to the floors—stripped back to the building’s structural frame, according to PSPC.

Ms. Garrett said the “heritage-character defining element[s]” of those floors are the wide hallways and doors, and the stone arches along the halls. But the offices themselves have “very minimal heritage qualities,” and the vast majority of the walls dividing office suites are not load-bearing, giving a “great opportunity” to take these spaces “right back to the structure,” she said.

Since Centre Block was emptied at the beginning of 2019, workers have continued to investigate the state of the building—which hasn’t had a major renovation since its reconstruction was completed in 1927—inside and out.

This assessment work began before the building was vacated—back in the summer of 2017—but since then has become more invasive, with walls, floors, and ceilings being opened up to assess the condition of its core structure and identify any hazardous substances needing to be removed. As part of this, workers are cataloguing and taking samples of the building materials present, be it steel, stone, wood, marble, or plaster. Scaffolding spotted around Centre Block’s exterior over the last year is related to this investigative work.

“This investigative work is informing the extent and location of intervention required to ensure structural integrity. As anticipated, the building’s structure will require a significant amount of work,” reads an email response from PSPC.

“The findings of the assessment will inform design development, reduce risk, and inform a baseline scope, schedule, and budget.”

This assessment work is expected to end this winter, and is feeding directly into ongoing work to finalize schematic design plans for the building by this spring. These are “high-level design plan[s] for the building,” explained Ms. Garrett, which will sketch out the “broad plan” and “design strategy” of required work.

“So writ large, what are we going to do with the Chamber? What are we going to be doing with the design approach for the courtyards? Where are the committee rooms going to be? Those kinds of key elements” are sorted out in the schematic designs, she said.

PSPC has discussed using the building’s existing courtyards to address space concerns, including using them to increase circulation in the building—be it new pathways connecting the House and Senate sides or new elevators—which could involve closing off these outdoors spaces, as previously reported.

Detailed design plans, which “work out the nitty-gritty details of how you’re going to execute” those high-level plans, are on track to be finalized in early 2022, said Ms. Garrett.

Workers have also been busy decommissioning the building since it was emptied—shutting down and slowly removing its outdated electrical and mechanical systems, which will be replaced by modern ones—and are currently installing temporary systems, including an indoor environmental control system. This work is expected to wrap up in late winter. Protection is also currently being installed around heritage elements.

Centre Block’s overall renovation will also involve seismic upgrading, roof and window replacement, new security systems, general heritage restoration, and more.

Currently, between 150 and 200 people are working on various aspects of the Centre Block project inside the building.

Recent visitors to the Hill have likely noticed fencing blocking off roughly half of the parliamentary lawns. This perimeter, erected in connection to work on the second phase of the underground Visitors’ Welcome Centre, will remain up through the entirety of Centre Block’s renovation.

Behind it, the lawns have been torn up and some of the Vaux Wall is being dismantled, with some excavation work underway to uncover underground infrastructure—piping and the like—and identify any hazardous substances in the area where, ultimately, a massive excavation will take place to build the underground welcome centre, which is set to span the length of the Centre Block building and connect to phase one, which was built alongside renovations to the West Block and is now in use.

The department is currently tendering a contract for the “big excavation package” for this project, and Ms. Garrett said the hope is to award that by the end of February to start heavier excavations by a “spring timeframe.”

100 Wellington St. awaits green light to open doors

Renovations to create a new, short-term use for the old U.S. embassy at 100 Wellington St. were completed in June 2019, but the space has yet to open its doors to the public.

A long-term use for the Indigenous People’s Space is still to be determined, but work to turn the first floor of the heritage building into an educational space for the public to learn about First Nations, Inuit, and Métis nation cultures and history is now complete. Though not yet open—and with no opening date yet known—this short-term use is slated to last until fall 2021.

The hold up is due to an ongoing disagreement between some stakeholders involved in deciding the building’s future, as previously reported. Aside from PSPC, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada are involved in the project, as is the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Métis National Council, and the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council.

“The Government of Canada is hopeful that Indigenous partners will reach an agreement on the respective roles and responsibilities of all partners working towards the vision of the Indigenous People’s Space initiative,” said PSPC in an email.

Over in the East Block, necessity has seen renovations split into two phases. The first phase is already underway, having started in 2017, and is largely centred on exterior masonry work and seismic upgrades, in particular along the building’s southern ends and towers. Last year, these efforts also saw ornamental ironwork on the building’s roof restored. Phase 1 is expected to finish in 2022, with Phase 2 currently “in the early planning stages,” according to the department.

Work underway right now—which is expected to carry on into the summer—is focused on the East Block’s southwest tower and the Governor General’s entrance. The building is still occupied by some 44 Senators, plus staff.

The budget for this first phase of work to the East Block is $81-million, according to PSPC. That includes a $203,659 contract to replace carpeting in roughly 2,100 square meters of corridor, as well as baseboards on the East Block’s lowest level, which was awarded to and completed by Jacques Lamont Ltée last year.

Phase 2 of East Block’s renovation is set to follow the completion of work on the Centre Block.

