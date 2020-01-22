Senate should be ‘very careful’ of widespread rule changes and ‘unintended consequences,’ says retiring Sen. Day

From a boyhood dream of holding the country’s top political office to almost 20 years in the Red Chamber, retiring Sen. Joseph Day reflects on his parliamentary career.
Senator Joseph Day, who was leader of the Senate Liberals and the Progressive Senate Group from June 2016 until November 16, 2019, when the group lost the numbers for official status, reached mandatory retirement on Jan. 24.
Photograph courtesy of the office of Senator Joseph Day
After nearly two decades in the Upper Chamber, Joseph Day, the outgoing Senate Liberal-turned-Progressive Senate Group leader, said he feels he still has unfinished business.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.