Lingering Phoenix issues ‘no surprise’ to union leaders, as annual survey shows increase in pay problems

The 2019 federal budget allocated $523.3-million over five years, starting in 2019–20, to 'ensure that adequate resources are dedicated to addressing pay issues,' according to PSPC.
Federal public servants participate in a Dec. 4, 2019, demonstration in Ottawa. According to the results of the 2019 Federal Public Service Employee Survey, more bureaucrats reported Phoenix pay issues in the preceding year than those who responded to the 2018 survey. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
With the percentage of federal bureaucrats who say they’ve had pay problems thanks to Phoenix on the rise, the leaders of the largest federal public service unions say they’re not surprised, but also “not hopeful” there’s any end in sight.
Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media. Follow - mlapointe@hilltimes.com