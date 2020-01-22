Key directors hired in Labour Minister Tassi’s office

Plus, Danielle Keenan has been named director of communications to Diversity, Inclusion, and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger, among other recent hires.
Labour Minister Filomena Tassi has made some key hires in her new ministerial office, including Miles Hopper as director of policy, Shaun Govender as director of operations, and Lars Wessman as director of communications. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Labour Minister Filomena Tassi has made a number of key hires in her ministerial office, which, as previously reported, is being run by chief of staff Jude Welch.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.