Iranian investigator into downed Flight 752 should be replaced due to past, says former Liberal justice minister

The past actions of the Iranian official tapped to lead the investigation into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 should disqualify him from handling the inquiry, says a former Liberal justice minister.

Iran has picked conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s chief justice, to head the inquiry into the downing of Flight 752, which led to the deaths of 176 people, including 57 Canadians. Iran has confirmed that the plane was struck by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles.

Irwin Cotler, who served as Canada’s justice minister and attorney general from 2003 to 2006, said Mr. Raisi’s past involvement on a “death commission” condemning political prisoners to death “ought to disqualify him from heading up this inquiry.”

In 1988, Mr. Raisi was part of a commission that played a role in condemning thousands of Iranian political prisoners to death. Survivors have called them, “death commissions.” Mr. Raisi was a member of the Tehran “death commission.”

“He has a notorious record for suppression of rights,” said Mr. Cotler, now chair of the Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, adding that Mr. Raisi’s role on the commission “ought to disqualify him from heading up this inquiry.”

Mr. Raisi was appointed as chief justice of Iran last year and in 2017 was an unsuccessful candidate in the Iranian presidential election. Some believe he is positioned to succeed Ali Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of Iran.

In 2013, then-NDP MP Paul Dewar forwarded a motion—co-sponsored by Mr. Cotler and Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.)—which received the unanimous consent of the House of Commons, calling the “mass murder of political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988 as a crime against humanity.” The motion also established Sept. 1 as a day of solidarity with Iranian political prisoners.

In response to a military attack on Iran by Iranian opposition group People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also called the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK), at the tail end of the Iran-Iraq War, Iranian authorities executed thousands of prisoners who were connected to the PMOI and other leftist organizations.

The PMOI was previously listed as a terrorist group in Canada, but was removed from the list under the Harper government in 2012.

According to a 2018 Amnesty International report, “death commissions” were formed after a religious order was issued by then-Iranian supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini. The fatwa called for the execution of prisoners who “remained ‘steadfast’ in their support for the PMOI.”

“The ‘death commissions’ bore no resemblance to a court and their proceedings were summary and arbitrary in the extreme. They operated outside any existing legislation and were not concerned with establishing the guilt or innocence of defendants in relation to any internationally recognized criminal offence,” reads the report.

Mr. Cotler said the Canadian government should impress on Iran, although not necessarily through a public statement, the need to have a different person leading the investigation.

“The Canadian government should make its views known, that because they expect an investigation [that] must be transparent and just and accountable … that this is not a credible choice to lead such an inquiry, and we would expect that Iran would in fact appoint or recommend someone else in his place,” Mr. Cotler said.

Questions to Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) office as to whether the Canadian government has any concerns with Mr. Raisi leading the inquiry were not answered by publication deadline.

Mr. Champagne participated in a call with members of the International Coordination and Response Group on Jan. 19. The group is composed of Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the United Kingdom.

“All countries noted that Iran is cooperating with foreign experts in the investigation to date. They emphasized that it is imperative that Iran allow for a thorough and credible international safety investigation into the causes of the crash. They insisted, furthermore, that Iran assume full responsibility, including by providing compensation,” a subsequent Global Affairs Canada readout said.

The group is calling for an independent criminal investigation into the downing of Flight 752, which Iran said its military shot down mistakingly. Afterwards, the group has said it wants to see “transparent and impartial judicial proceedings which conform to international standards of due process and human rights.”

‘High unlikely’ that Iran will allow independent investigation, says former envoy

Canada’s most recent ambassador to Iran, Dennis Horak, said it is “highly unlikely” that Iran would be open to an independent investigation.

Mr. Horak said the approach of the Iranian government will be to admit responsibility and to say it will hold those responsible to account, but give little more information.

“I’m not sure how effective the demands of the [International Coordination and Response Group] will be,” he said. “I think where this [group] will really have value … will be in pressing for compensation.”

“As long as the group remains united, I think there’s strength in unity, but it’s going to be a tough slog,” Mr. Horak said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) announced on Jan. 17 that the Canadian government will provide affected families with $25,000 for each Canadian or permanent resident who died in the plane’s downing. But, he said he expects the Iranian government to also provide compensation.

After the crash, Mr. Raisi said compensation should be paid to the families of the victims.

Iran is seeking help from the United States and France to download the contents of the black boxes. Members of the International Coordination and Response Group have urged Tehran to share the black boxes, but so far Iran has been unwilling.

Mr. Champagne told reporters in Winnipeg on Jan. 21 that the body of one victim of the downing has been repatriated to Canada.

One point of difficulty is the fact that many Canadians who died on Flight 752 are dual Iranian-Canadian citizens, and Iran doesn’t recognize dual citizenship. But, Mr. Trudeau said on Jan. 17 that the issue of dual citizens hasn’t been a pressing one because Iran is respecting the wishes of the victims’ families. A Canadian government official told Reuters that it has “assurances” that the families wishes are being respected, but Canada will judge Iran based on its actions.

Bessma Momani, a political science professor at the University of Waterloo and senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, said while it is optimal to have a credible, independent third-party investigation, Iran wouldn’t agree to it.

“Iran feels that the international community has been actively working against it,” she said.

Prof. Momani said with a view to ensuring the repatriation the bodies of those Canadians who died aboard Flight 752, Canada has to delicately balance all that is happening.

“If the No. 1 priority is to help the families affected, we [Canada] are walking on eggshells,” she said when asked about the Conservative Party’s re-iterated call for Canada to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

“It’s a difficult task that the government has. It’s not an easy one and it’s very easy to criticize them for not being too forceful either way or more critical of the United States. But under the circumstances, I think we need to tread carefully.”

