No more shush deals: Senators ready to press for accountability, harassment reforms once Parliament returns

ISG Manitoba Senator Marilou McPhedran says she is planning to press for more changes to the way harassment complaints are handled in the Red Chamber when Parliament returns from its winter break, including a ban on asking harassment victims to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Sen. McPhedran told The Hill Times she plans to introduce a motion in the Upper Chamber that would force a vote on banning the use of non-disclosure agreements—legal contracts requiring public silence by those who sign—by the Senate administration for victims of harassment, unless the Senate’s powerful Internal Economy Committee decides to bring in the change itself.

“To create an NDA and require silence on the part of complainants, that’s not an acceptable practice,” she said. “We should have a clear policy: we don’t do NDAs.”

Sen. McPhedran was appointed to the Senate in 2016 after a career as a lawyer and women’s rights advocate and educator. After joining the Senate she set up an email tip line for people in the Senate to anonymously report harassment, and sparred with the Internal Economy Committee over a proposal to use her office budget to help provide legal aid to harassment victims.

A spokesperson for the Senate’s Committee on Internal Economy, Budgets and Administration, known by the abbreviation CIBA, wouldn’t say whether the Senate had ever asked a current or former employee who had been harassed in the Senate to sign such an agreement, when asked last week.

“In this context, we understand ‘non-disclosure agreement’ to mean a settlement agreement. Generally, settlement agreements contain confidentiality clauses. As such, we are not in a position to discuss the nature of the terms of settlement agreements reached by the Senate,” said Alison Korn, a spokesperson for CIBA, in an emailed statement.

The Senate does impose “confidentiality obligations,” which “may include” non-disclosure agreements, on employees “in numerous contexts,” she said.

“Employees and contractors in the Senate workplace have confidentiality obligations—for example, through contract, by operation of Senate policy, statute, or the Rules of the Senate. These obligations include non-disclosure of information about in camera proceedings they attended and of confidential information acquired during the course of their contract or employment,” said Ms. Korn in an emailed statement.

Sen. McPhedran stood in the Senate Chamber several times during the last Parliament to ask that CIBA reveal whether the Senate hid payouts to people alleging harassment in the Senate in a category of expenses reported as “legal fees.”

In a statement to The Hill Times, Ms. Korn said that money reported as “legal fees” by the Senate “refers to the rendering of legal services to the Senate, not the disbursement of funds to a third party for the execution [of] a settlement agreement.”

Sen. McPhedran and Canadian Senators Group Senator Josée Verner (Montarville, Que.) have also been discussing using inquiries in the Senate Chamber—opportunities for debate in the Chamber that don’t end with a vote—to draw attention to shortcomings in the way the Senate responds to harassment complaints as well, said Sen. McPhedran.

Sen. McPhedran said she plans to revive an inquiry she raised during the last Parliament about the Senate’s policies for dealing with harassment complaints against Senators. Senators Wanda Thomas Bernard (East Preston, N.S.), Kim Pate (Ontario), Nancy Hartling (New Brunswick), Frances Lankin (Ontario), Grant Mitchell (Alberta), Rosa Galvez (Bedford, Que.), Mary Coyle (Antigonish, N.S.), Mary Jane McCallum (Manitoba), and Julie Miville-Dechêne (Inkerman, Que.) all raised their concerns in the Chamber as part of the inquiry during the last Parliament. All of them are members of the ISG except for Sen. Mitchell, the government’s liaison in the Chamber.

“We need to maintain the momentum of those of us who will not accept the way this place has been operating in response to a whole range of different harassment complaints and issues around harassment,” said Sen. McPhedran.

New harassment policy to be made public at first CIBA meeting

A subcommittee of CIBA focused on human resources approved a draft of a new policy on preventing and managing harassment in the Senate before Christmas, Independent Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain (De la Vallière, Que.) told The Hill Times.

Sen. Saint-Germain, the deputy leader of the ISG, said she is planning to table and publicly reveal the draft policy during CIBA’s first meeting after the Senate reconvenes on Feb. 4. She declined to comment on the contents of the new policy before it was shown to the committee.

The draft policy was put together by the Senate administration after a Senate subcommittee led by Sen. Saint-Germain and CSG Sen. Scott Tannas (Alberta) assigned it to do so as part of a March report, which included 28 recommendations for “modernizing” the Senate’s anti-harassment policy.

Sen. McPhedran said the new harassment policy must spell out precisely what must happen when a complaint is made.

“As we develop the policy, we need to be far more attentive to scenarios where there’s a black hole in the administration of the Senate, and this stuff just disappears. And that’s part of what we’re learning from the Meredith case,” she said.

Parliamentary privilege ‘not there to allow exploitation to flourish’

Sen. Verner has given notice that she plans to start her own inquiry in the Senate about Senate Ethics Officer Pierre Legault’s report on disgraced former senator Don Meredith’s harassment of Senate staff.

That report said that CIBA had hamstrung the investigation into Mr. Meredith by Mr. Legault and his predecessor, Lyse Ricard, by claiming parliamentary privilege to block his use or release of some documents and testimony.

Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos (Wellington, Que.), then the chair of CIBA, commissioned an internal investigation of Mr. Meredith’s behaviour while he was the chair of CIBA in the last Parliament. He then asked Ms. Ricard to launch a formal investigation, but, according to Mr. Legault’s report, told her, as the spokesperson for CIBA, that the contents of the internal investigation—labelled the “workplace report”—could not be discussed or made public as part of her investigation, including with the complainants.

Independent Senators Larry Campbell (B.C.) and Sabi Marwah (Ont.) also served as chairs of CIBA during the last Parliament, when Mr. Legault was conducting his investigation.

Sen. Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017 on the eve of a vote that could have resulted in his expulsion from the Chamber. He faced allegations of harassing and sexually harassing several Senate staff members, including his own, and admitted to having a sexual relationship with a woman that began when she was a teenager.

Sen. Housakos would later tell the CBC that he believed the government should strip Mr. Meredith of his Senate pension in light of his behaviour.

Sen. McPhedran said she “strongly supports” Sen. Verner’s inquiry, and that there will be more coming if CIBA doesn’t change its approach.

“I can say without a doubt to you that there will be more inquiries,” she said.

Sen. Verner said it was “unacceptable” that Mr. Legault needed four years to produce his report. She said she wants “the people in charge at that time to give us some answers”—and said that she isn’t the only one who feels that way in the Senate.

Independent Senator Pierre Dalphond (De Lorimier, Que.) has also publicly criticized the use of parliamentary privilege by Senators. He told The Hill Times in September that he found CIBA’s claims of parliamentary privilege during Mr. Legault’s investigation into Mr. Meredith “disturbing.”

Earlier this month, he tweeted that “Parliamentary privileges should not be used to prevent transparency or redress” in cases of harassment in the Senate.

Parliamentary privilege, said Sen. McPhedran, “is absolutely not there to protect bad behaviour.”

“Parliamentary privilege is not there to allow exploitation to flourish. It’s a perverted use of the concept,” she said.

In an emailed statement sent to The Hill Times, Sen. Housakos said that in the case of the Senate Ethics Officer’s dealings with CIBA about the Meredith workplace report, “privilege wasn’t invoked, privilege was inherent, as it always is with in camera proceedings and documents.”

The initial investigation commissioned by CIBA “was carried out on the condition of anonymity for those who cooperated with it, including the victims. This guarantee of anonymity was the only way witnesses and the victims would cooperate. Had it not been for that, the investigator would not have been able to conduct his/her work,” said the statement.

In response to the comments from Senators McPhedran, Verner, and Dalphond, Sen. Housakos wrote, “Are the Senators suggesting we should now or should have then gone back on that guarantee, and should expose the people who made possible the report and the eventual departure of Don Meredith from the Senate?”

He also wrote that the workplace report was not kept from the Senate Ethics Officer, but was provided on the condition that it not be made public, to serve as a “roadmap” for the SEO’s own investigation.

“Without the report, it’s quite likely Don Meredith would still be in the Senate and a certainty that he would be sitting right there in the ISG with Senators McPhedran and Dalphond, where he was welcomed with open arms when the Conservative caucus kicked him out,” said the statement.

“I do agree with the Senators that parliamentary privilege shouldn’t be used to cover for bad behaviour and that includes using it in the Chamber to personally attack other Senators and staff.”

Senate committees have not been formed yet for the current Parliament, though CIBA carried on limited operations with its membership from the last Parliament during the dissolution, as it always does. The committee was chaired during the last Parliament most recently by Sen. Marwah. The steering committee for CIBA most recently included Sen. Marwah, Conservative Senator Denise Batters (Saskatchewan), and non-affiliated Senator Jim Munson (Ottawa/Rideau Canal, Ont.).

Sen. Marwah was unavailable for an interview last week, according to his office. Sen. Campbell and Sen. Munson did not respond to interview requests by deadline. Sen. Batters declined an interview request.

Sen. Verner has also given notice that she plans to introduce a motion to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) to ask Governor General Julie Payette to revoke the “honourable” title bestowed upon Mr. Meredith as a former Senator.

Sen. McPhedran said she continues to push for the Senate to address sexual harassment, despite Mr. Meredith’s resignation, because “the machinery that produced the still unresolved results of treatment, that is highly questionable, of those who were harmed by senator Meredith, that machinery chugs along, still.”

“There is nothing to say that if something similar is happening under our noses right now, that we would be able to produce more just results.”

