While still largely ignored by political commentators and contemporary scholars in Canadian politics, corporate lobbying practices have now become an integral part of our democratic system. In that respect, my work as a founding member of the Lobbying and Democratic Governance in Canada (LDGC) research project concentrates on the relationship between corporate lobbyists and policymakers in Ottawa. This research has led me to reconsider some of our most deeply rooted beliefs on Canadian democracy, including how it works, and how to make it work better.