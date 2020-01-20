‘There’s a risk of excessive polarization of the party’: Harper’s interference in Conservative leadership dividing Conservatives

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s decision to recently step down from the Conservative Fund in order to reportedly block the potential Conservative leadership candidacy of Jean Charest is causing fissures in the party, with some saying, “he’s a former defeated Conservative leader” and should stay out of the leadership contest.

“There’s a risk of excessive polarization of the party when you know this great symbolic figure starts to take a position in a leadership race, it can’t help but raise the temperature instead of just leaving [it] into the members’ [hands],” said Tom Flanagan, an elder statesman of the Conservative Party, in an interview with The Hill Times.

Mr. Flanagan, now a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute who also served as a senior aide to Mr. Harper in the OLO and managed the 2004 federal election campaign, said that, historically, former party leaders tend to stay neutral in leadership contests. He said he was not sure why Mr. Harper was choosing to take any sides in this contest, and that doing so carries serious political risks. He said Mr. Harper would be well advised to stay out of the ongoing contest.

Mr. Flanagan said he has not independently confirmed with Mr. Harper if the former prime minister left the Conservative Fund mainly to oppose Mr. Charest.

“[It carries] risk of diminishing your own reputation by getting back into the political fray. You know, there’s an old German [saying], I heard it in Germany: ‘if you lie down with dogs, you come up with fleas,’ ” said Mr. Flanagan, professor emeritus at the University of Calgary, who also managed Mr. Harper’s successful leadership campaign for the now defunct Canadian Alliance party in 2002, newly merged Conservative Party in 2003, and the 2004 election campaign of the Conservative Party.

“If you get into the political fray, stuff is going to stick to you. … So, there’s a risk to your own reputation for doing it.”

Citing anonymous sources, Maclean’s magazine reported last week that Mr. Harper was stepping down from the Conservative Fund board, the influential fundraising arm of the Conservative Party, mainly to block the former Quebec premier’s potential candidacy. According to the story, Mr. Charest, who also served as the PC leader from 1993 to 1998, contacted Mr. Harper recently to receive his blessing, but the former prime minister declined this request, “saying the party is no longer the party Charest led,” Maclean’s reported. The story also said the acrimonious relationship between the two dates back to 2007 when the then-Quebec premier used a portion of $2.3-billion federal transfer to pay for tax cuts to help his chances of re-election in Quebec.

“As a Calgarian from the Reform roots of the party, Harper is suspicious of Charest as a Quebecer who ran the Liberal Party of Quebec for 15 years,” Maclean’s Paul Wells wrote on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Mr. Harper led the Conservative Party after the merger of the Progressive Conservative and Alliance parties in 2003 until the 2015 election, when Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) Liberals ousted the Harper Conservatives from power. During his approximately 12 years at the top of the party, Mr. Harper led the Conservatives through five elections and won three, including a majority government in 2011. In 2015, the Conservatives were reduced to the opposition status with only 99 of 338 seats.

Even after losing the 2015 federal election, the former prime minister, who has been serving on the Conservative Fund for the last four years, has been a popular and influential figure with the party’s base.

As of last week, Mr. Charest, had not announced whether he wants to run for the leadership, but his candidacy has been widely expected.

Other interested in this leadership are: former Conservative MP Rona Ambrose; Conservative MP Candice Bergen (Portage-Lisgar, Man.); Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.); former Conservative staffer Aron Seal; Richard Décarie, a former adviser to Mr. Harper; Conservative MP Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.); Canadian entrepreneur Vincenzo Guzzo; Rudy Husny, who works in the OLO and ran unsuccessfully for the Conservatives in Outremont, Que., in 2011; former Harper-era cabinet minister and co-founder of the Conservative Party Peter MacKay; Conservative MP Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.); Rick Peterson, who ran unsuccessfully for the party’s leadership in 2017; Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.); and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.). Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) has already declared her candidacy for the leadership.

Meanwhile, Keith Beardsley, former deputy chief of staff in Mr. Harper’s PMO, said Mr. Harper’s decision to get involved in the leadership contest was a mistake.

“I don’t know why he would do that,” said Mr. Beardsley in an interview with The Hill Times. “To me, that’s not a bright move, you don’t need a former prime minister getting involved. And I think that was a mistake on his part.”

John Reynolds, a veteran former MP and an elder statesman of the new Conservative Party, said in an interview that it’s unusual for a former leader to get involved in a leadership contest, but added that it’s Mr. Harper’s right to express his opinion.

“When you have a leadership race, people are going to pick their choices. It’s obvious his choice is not Jean Charest,” said Mr. Reynolds with a chuckle in a telephone interview.

“Stephen Harper has some strong views about the former leader of the PC Party, and this is his right. And he did the right thing by resigning from the board of the financial institution of a party so they can be free to say anything he wants to say.”

Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, Alta.) said he had not spoken with Mr. Harper about why he left the Conservative Fund. But he said, it’s the former prime minister’s right to express his views on any subject he likes.

“He’s entitled to his opinion,” said Mr. Cooper.

A Conservative MP, who spoke to The Hill Times on a not-for-attribution basis in order to be candid, said they disagreed with the former party leader’s decision to take sides in the leadership contest. The source said that Mr. Harper must remember that he’s a former leader who got defeated in the 2015 federal election. And, the source said, if the party wants to move forward, Mr. Harper should stay neutral.

“Stephen Harper is a defeated leader, so he should stay out of it,” said the Conservative MP. “Well, Stephen Harper is very influential in the party still, and one of the things that needs to change, if we’re going to have democratic processes [is], we can’t have inner control.”

The leadership contest officially started last week, but already it’s turning into a divisive race. On top of the salvo from Mr. Harper, Conservative MP Scott Reid (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Ont.), took a shot at Mr. McKay on Jan. 15 for undermining the party leader even before the election was over.

“Peter, let’s say you’re the leader, and 11 days before E-day in the next election, a former cabinet minister informs the media that he’s organizing to replace you—just in case Trudeau wins. Can you confirm that you’ll be cool with that kind of writ-period input?” tweeted Mr. Reid, the party’s most senior MP who was first elected in the 2000 election and has been re-elected in all six subsequent federal elections.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Election Organization Committee (LEOC) of the Conservative Party released the rules for the contest last week, requiring candidates to raise $300,000 and 3,000 signatures from party members in seven provinces, in about 10 weeks. The CBC reported last week that the $300,000 entry fee is the highest of any provincial and federal leadership election in Canadian history.

According to the rules, by Feb. 27, candidates will have to pay $25,000 to the party to register and submit 1,000 party members’ signatures from 30 electoral district associations from seven different provinces and territories. After this, the next deadline is March 25, when they have to pay the balance of the entry fee—$200,000 non-refundable and $100,000 refundable—and submit another 2,000 signatures from party members.

So far, a significant number of potential candidates have expressed interest in seeking the party’s top job, but it appears that the final field of candidates will be limited to at most five or six candidates. In the 2017 leadership contest, the entry fee to the leadership election was $100,000, and 14 candidates ran. This time the party decided to raise the threshold to ensure only a handful of serious candidates are able to run.

In interviews last week, some of the candidates seeking the leadership described the rules as “challenging, but not impossible.”

“Well, I certainly think it’ll be tough to achieve, but not impossible, and I’m working hard to get signatures and money,” said Ms. Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.).

“It’s challenging but not impossible, and hopefully people will put their money behind the race.”

Richard Décarie, a former Conservative Hill staffer, now a potential candidate, also acknowledged that it’s tough to meet the high threshold, but said he was confident he would be able to raise enough money, and get the required signatures. He said he has the support of a significant number of social Conservative members of the party, and therefore would not have any trouble in meeting the requirements. Former Conservative MP Brad Trost is chairing Mr. Decarie’s campaign.

“Since we have a supportive community with social Conservatives all across Canada, for us, it’s not going to be difficult because of that,” said Mr. Décarie.

Mr. Brulotte was the first one to declare his candidacy for the leadership, but he announced last week that he won’t be able to run because of the tight rules. In an interview with The Hill Times, he said that before the rules were announced, his plan was to sign up new members online, and get their electronic signatures to submit with his application. But the party rules require that members who sign a candidate’s application have to be with the party for at least 21 days, and the signatures have to be on paper. This meant Mr. Brulotte would need the support of members who sign up with the party by Feb. 5 in 30 ridings located in seven provinces. Logistically, he said, his campaign came to the conclusion that they won’t be able to meet this deadline, as he’s relatively unknown to the party base compared to other candidates who are either former cabinet ministers or incumbent MPs.

Mr. Brulotte said he accepts the party rules, and now has decided to support former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay’s campaign.

“So, we looked at the logistics, and we looked at different scenarios and we used some statistical modeling to see what the probability of success to execute that,” said Mr. Brulotte.

“We figured we could not do it. It’s that simple, it’s math.”

Mr. Cooper also acknowledged that the requirements are tough, but added that someone who wants to be the leader of the party should be able to meet these conditions. He said he was planning on supporting Mr. Poilievre, and was confident his candidate would be able to meet the conditions.

“Well, in terms of the major items, I take no issue with them. In fact, I think they’re positive,” said Mr. Cooper. “The fact is, if you can’t raise $300,000 up front, and you can’t collect 3000 signatures, you have no business running in the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. Because this is not an entry level position, to be the major national party leader of the official opposition, and the prime minister in waiting.”

Who is running for the Conservative Party leadership?

Running

Conservative MPs Marilyn Gladu, Erin O’Toole, and Pierre Poilievre.

Former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay.

Former staffer Aron Seal.

Potential candidates

Former Quebec premier and former PC leader Jean Charest.

Conservative MP Michael Chong, former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, Conservative MP Gérard Deltell, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, Conservative MP Candice Bergen.

Businessperson and former leadership candidate Rick Peterson.

Businessperson Vincenzo Guzzo.

Staffer Rudy Husny.

Former staffer Richard Décarie.

Not running

Businessman and former Hill staffer Bryan Brulotte; former trade minister Michael Fortier; former Conservative MP and Leader of People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier; former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall; Ontario Premier Doug Ford; Ontario Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney; Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips; Banker Mark Mulroney.

Conservative leadership rules:

Application requirements for leadership contestants

Candidates can file their applications with the party between Jan. 13 and Feb. 27. Along with the application form, candidates are required to submit 1,000 signatures of endorsement, and the first instalment of the registration fee of $25,000.

Candidates must have endorsements from party members in at least 30 EDAs, in seven different provinces or territories. The members must be active at least 21 days before submission by the candidate.

In order to get access to the membership list, candidates will have to provide the second instalment of $25,000.

Once a candidate is approved by the party, they will have to provide $150,000 by March 25. The approved candidates will have to pay another $100,000 as a compliance deposit. If the individual candidates fail to comply with the leadership contest rules, they will be fined and money will be deducted from the compliance deposit. The total fee to enter the contest is $300,000. The list of the 2,000 remaining endorsements also must be submitted by March 25.

Spending limit

Each candidate can spend up to $5-million in the contest.

Balloting

The preferential ballot system will be used for voting. Each EDA is worth 100 points. Candidates will be assigned points based on their total percentage of the vote in each riding.

The winner must obtain a majority of points nationally.

Membership

To vote in the leadership election, a person must be a member of the Conservative Party in good standing on or before April 17, 2020.

The Chief Returning Officer will put together a list of all party members eligible to vote on April 17, 2020.

The EDAs will get the final membership list by June 24.

Source: Conservative Party of Canada