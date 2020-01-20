Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Quitting the Royal Family is a little like quitting the Mob, and don’t expect a going away party

By Michael Harris      Jan. 20, 2020

The bottom line? If monarchy isn’t the thing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, if they just want to be Harry and Meghan, maybe it’s time we started thinking about whether it’s the thing for a country like Canada. Is it time to put kings and queens, and princes and princesses where they belong—in the past?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, pictured on Dec. 25, 2017, attending church at Sandringham. 'Now two of the most central royals want out of the fairytale. They have been at the centre of the spectacular ceremony of royalty, and basked in its excesses. But they have also seen its reality from the inside, its emptiness, and don’t care for it. It has become so Paris Hilton,' writes Michael Harris. Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikipedia

HALIFAX—Quitting the Royal Family is a little like quitting the Mob. Don’t expect a going away party.

