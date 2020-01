While we have some highly promising clean-tech companies, we are blowing it when it comes to creating the Canadian capacity to capture the growing opportunities in the global clean-tech market.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says his next budget will be a climate change budget. 'We need some targeted initiatives with ambition if we really want to develop world-class Canadian capabilities in a world facing transformative change. It's time to skip the boasting and start to show real ambition and credible strategy,' writes David Crane.