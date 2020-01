In the 43rd Parliament under a minority government, we have an opportunity for collaboration across party lines to strengthen national institutions and to return the ethical pendulum to equilibrium, a position of adherence and restraint.

The West Block, which is now the temporary home of the House Chamber for at least the next 10 years due to massive renovations in the Centre Block. There is much work to be done because Canadians need and deserve to have confidence that MPs are serving the national interest, that their activities are transparent, and that government is open by default, writes Conservative MP Michael Barrett.