Re: “Georgette Mosbacher’s history lesson,” (The Hill Times online, by Gwynne Dyer, Jan. 2, 2020). This opinion column is a piece of crap. Frankly, I expected more from Mr. Dyer. Unfortunately, I am old enough to have lived through this whole period and, having been a student of world events, I followed closely the chain of events that led up to Sept. 4, 1939.