Feature

‘There has never been an ethnographer-activist the likes of James Teit’

By Kate Malloy      Jan. 20, 2020

Wendy Wickwire talks about her compelling and historically important book, At The Bridge: James Teit and an Anthropology of Belonging.

Chief John Tetlanetza, left, (Pekaist Band, Nlaka’pamux), James Teit, Chief Paul David (Tobacco Plains Band, Ktunaxa), and Chief Thomas Adoph (Fountain Band, St’at’imc). 'Every once in a while, an important figure makes an appearance, makes a difference, and then disappears from the public record. James Teit (1864-1922) was such a figure,' says Wendy Wickwire. Photographs courtesy of Sigurd Teit
While doing research in the 1970s on ethnographic work on Indigenous singers and songs in British Columbia’s south central interior, University of Victoria history professor Wendy Wickwire made an exciting discovery: the long-forgotten historical figure James Teit, once a prolific ethnographer, anthropologist, and an Indigenous rights political activist in the early 1900s who had been nearly erased from the history books.

Prof. Wickwire discovered that Teit spent 40 years trying to help British Columbia’s Indigenous peoples “challenge the settler-colonial assault on their lands and lives.” He learned a few Indigenous languages, he served as a special agent for the Allied Indian Tribes of British Columbia and helped lead a lobby campaign against the racist Bill of Enfranchisement (Bill 14) in 1920. He testified before the Senate Banking and Commerce Committee on June 16, 1920, in Ottawa. The Shetland-born Teit was blacklisted and considered a “white agitator,” but he spent most of his life as an advocate for Indigenous peoples in British Columbia, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. Prof. Wickwire realized that Teit was an important Canadian icon-in-waiting and that he should have had the same historical status as Louis Riel. But he had been virtually erased from history. Teit’s son, Sigurd Teit, a retired logger who had done some research on his late father, persuaded Prof. Wickwire to write her book. So she did. She continued her research on Teit, eventually began publishing various segments of Teit’s story in academic journals in the 1990s, and, in 2011, she switched gears and turned it into a full-blown biography. She dedicated her book, which took her 10 years to write, to Sigurd Teit, who died in 2002. Published by UBC Press, the book is in its fourth printing and is receiving rave reviews for its “groundbreaking historical investigation” into this little-known British Columbia ethnographer and Indigenous rights activist.

What’s your book about?

“Every once in a while, an important figure makes an appearance, makes a difference, and then disappears from the public record. James Teit (1864-1922) was such a figure. A prolific ethnographer and tireless political activist, Teit spent four decades helping British Columbia’s Indigenous peoples challenge the settler-colonial assault on their lands and lives. His legacy includes detailed interviews with hundreds of his Indigenous hosts—in their languages—on everything from hunting practices and songs to ethnobotany and territorial landmarks; 11 published monographs; and major museum collections in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Ottawa, and Victoria. From 1908 to 1922, he collaborated with chiefs from across the province on their campaigns against land-seizures, conscription, enforced enfranchisement, and the potlatch ban. The latter work involved long and expensive trips to Ottawa with Indigenous leaders in 1912, 1916, and 1920. Teit lived so many lives—as a rancher, an outdoorsman, a family man, a field biologist, a hunting guide, an anthropologist, a political scientist—that it is impossible to fathom how he did it all. My book brings to light all these facets of Teit’s important story.”

What inspired you to write it?

“I happened on Teit in the late 1970s while pursuing ethnographic work on Indigenous singers and songs in B.C.’s south central Interior. It was an exciting discovery to learn that, between 1912 and 1920, another ethnographer, James Teit, had recorded over 200 songs on wax cylinders (with accompanying fieldnotes and photographs) in the same region. Teit’s song project offered the perfect backdrop to my doctoral dissertation on late 20th-century Interior Salish musical culture. I would spend the next decade combing through Teit’s monographs, correspondences, and fieldnotes to get a clearer sense of the man behind this early song collection. With each new document, I saw huge potential for a compelling biography. It took Teit’s son, Sigurd Teit, to convince me to take it on. A retired logger, Sigurd had surveyed the history of anthropology in search of his father (who had died when he was seven) and found nothing. He had highlighted Franz Boas, the famous Columbia University’s distinguished professor of anthropology, as a major factor in his father’s disappearance. With Sigurd’s assistance and encouragement, I moved forward on the biography.”

How long did it take you to write it?

Author Wendy Wickwire. ‘My hope is that all of Canada’s politicians will read this book, if only to understand more clearly the deep historical roots of Indigenous grievances today.’ Photograph courtesy of Leithen M’Gonigle

“Ten solid years. Through the 1990s, I had published various segments of the Teit story—his unusual focus on women, his innovative work on songs and stories, his contributions to the chiefs’ political campaign—in academic journals, and so my original plan was to add a few new chapters to the published articles and call it a book. I soon realized, however, that this approach would lead to a purely academic book—which I did not want! After watching me struggle with this dilemma on my own, my partner, Michael M’Gonigle, dropped everything in the summer of 2011 to help me figure out a more creative narrative structure for the book. Together, over many heated discussions, we devised a 10-chapter outline that kept me motivated until the end. The enthusiastic feedback I am getting from readers is that the new structure works.”

How long did it take to research it?

“The research for the book started in the late 1970s through the discovery of Teit’s wax-cylinder recordings and fieldnotes. Because internet service and digitization did not exist at that time, I had to undertake long research trips to large urban centres such as New York City (the American Museum of Natural History), Philadelphia (the American Philosophical Society), Lerwick, Shetland (the Shetland Archives), and Ottawa (the Canadian Museum of History) to locate hard copies of relevant documents. A busy family life and a full-time teaching job at the University of Victoria often interfered with the long periods of quietude required for research and drafting. In fact, it was only when my home life slowed down that I found the time I needed to complete the book.”

What was the research process?

“The research process took so many twists and turns over so many years that it is impossible to sum it up in a paragraph. The most important facet of the process was, and still is, its connection to the Indigenous communities. Just as community connection was important to Teit, it has always been important to me. The book’s opening chapter pays tribute to the wonderful group of Indigenous elders who welcomed me into their homes and laid the groundwork for this book.”

Why is this book important?

“First and foremost, it is a stand-alone great story about an important Canadian icon-in-waiting. There has never been an ethnographer/activist the likes of James Teit. The ‘field’ was his home; his so-called ethnographic informants were his relatives, neighbours, and friends (one was his spouse); and participant-observation was his daily practice. His ‘anthropology of belonging’ led him to a praxis that was leagues ahead of its time. The feedback that I have received thus far suggests that Teit’s story might be one of the most important Canadian stories to surface in decades. Word from the Indigenous communities is that some are reading the book twice through. Many say that it brings them to tears and that it makes them angry to see how hard and patiently their old chiefs worked on their land-claim issue only to be dismissed and insulted by politicians and government officials in Victoria (premier Richard McBride) and Ottawa (prime minister Robert Borden and Duncan Campbell Scott, assistant superintendent general of Indian Affairs).”

Who should read it?

“If I do say so, every Canadian should read this book. Anthropologists, educators, lawyers, judges, and legal researchers across the country will find important insights and perspectives all through it. My hope is that all of Canada’s politicians will read this book, if only to understand more clearly the deep historical roots of Indigenous grievances today.”

A delegation of Canada’s Indigenous leaders in Ottawa in the spring of 1920 to protest the Bill of Enfranchisement (Bill 14). This photograph appeared in the Montreal Standard newspaper on May 1, 1920. James Teit is pictured in the middle full row, second from the left; Teit’s colleague, Chief Basil David (Bonaparte Reserve, near Ashcroft, B.C.), is in the front full row, third from the right; Duncan Campbell Scott is in the front full row, second from the right; William Lyon Mackenzie King (then leader of the opposition) is on the far right in the middle row (standing with a bowler hat and a cane). Photograph courtesy of Sigurd Teit

Some have described your book as a “game changer” in how it addresses the history of B.C., Confederation, federalism, and reconciliation. What’s your take on that?

“The book is a ‘game-changer’ in a number of ways. The James Teit story addresses truth and reconciliation in a manner that few others do. As one reviewer explains, Teit’s unique connection to Indigenous life and knowledge offers ‘a timely and intimate study of the painstaking work of building cultural bridges.’ On a similar note, one reader wrote recently to say that the book had taught her more than all her years of education and reading: ‘I have gained so much more knowledge about our history in reading your book. I think this richness and reality are missing and very much needed in our general education.’ My personal goal for the book is that, in addition to general readers and high school teachers, it reaches law students, history, and anthropology students, and Indigenous studies students at the university level.”

You say James Teit deserves to be of the stature of Louis Riel for what he did for Indigenous peoples in the early 20th century and yet no one knows anything about him. Can you elaborate on this? Why is that?

James Teit (1864-1922). Teit’s marriage to a Nlaka’pamux woman, Lucy Antko, made him an instant target of disdain in the settler community. By joining the chiefs’ political campaign in 1909, he faced even harsher discrimination and alienation because, with this move, he became part of a small group of ‘white agitators’ (as government officials called them) who were hated by the political establishment. Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikipedia

“There are few Canadians today who understand the risks that people like Teit faced when they ventured into the Indigenous sphere. Teit’s marriage to a Nlaka’pamux woman, Lucy Antko, made him an instant target of disdain in the settler community. By joining the chiefs’ political campaign in 1909, he faced even harsher discrimination and alienation because, with this move, he became part of a small group of ‘white agitators’ (as government officials called them) who were hated by the political establishment. Members of this small group died penniless and largely unknown. A similar scenario occurred in the anthropological sphere. Teit was one of the most important anthropologists of the 20th century and yet he is non-existent in their histories. A key factor in his marginalization was Franz Boas of Columbia University, who milked Teit dry for information for close to four decades without giving him the recognition he deserved. Anthropologist Marius Barbeau (of the Victorian Museum in Ottawa) added to Teit’s erasure by masking the latter’s important role in his 1912 and 1917 Ottawa-based ethnographic research projects with visiting Interior chiefs (members of the Indian Rights Association).”

Your book is going into its fourth printing and getting good reviews in British Columbia. Why do you think it’s been such a success?

“My observation at this stage (six months after its release) is that the book is doing well because it offers something completely new, especially for Indigenous peoples: a full political/social/cultural account of their history as documented by a sympathetic friend who spoke their languages and embraced their lives, aspirations, and politics to the fullest.”

What’s next?

“I am still so consumed by this book that I can’t imagine a ‘next’ one!”

At The Bridge: James Teit and an Anthropology of Belonging, by Wendy Wickwire, UBC Press, $34.95, 374 pp., 2019. 

The Hill Times 

Kate Malloy

Kate Malloy is the editor-in-chief of The Hill Times.
- kmalloy@hilltimes.com

