Canada Proud’s Jeff Ballingall joins O’Toole leadership team

The founder of the right-wing Canada Proud online advocacy network has joined MP Erin O’Toole’s campaign team for the upcoming Conservative Party leadership contest.

Jeff Ballingall made a name for himself in Canadian political circles when he founded Ontario Proud and later Canada Proud, social media groups—with a presence on Facebook and Twitter, as well as a website—that post content denigrating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) and advocating for conservative policies and politicians. Those groups are followed by thousands of Canadians.

The Proud organization has also raised money through donations.

Mr. Ballingall was also one of the organizers of Conservative Victory, an online campaign that pressured Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) to resign from his post as the party leader, which he did last month. Conservative operative Kory Teneycke and former MP John Reynolds were also a part of Conservative Victory. Mr. Teneycke’s firm, Rubicon Strategy, has been hired to work on former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay’s leadership bid, but he is not directly involved in the work and intends to stay neutral in the race.

Mr. Ballingall’s Canada Proud Facebook page, which is followed by more than 190,000 people, posted a glowing quote about Mr. O’Toole this morning, taken from an unnamed Conservative in an article by Brian Lilley, a Toronto Sun columnist, Jan. 15. It also posted a video from Mr. O’Toole last night in which he thanked Canadian workers in the energy sector for helping to produce the fossil fuels used for home heating during the wintertime.

Canada Proud’s Twitter account, which has more than 10,000 followers, posted the same content. The group’s other affiliates, including the Ontario Proud Facebook page, which has 448,000 followers, and the Ontario Proud Twitter account, which has more than 15,000 followers, also did.

Ontario Proud also claims to have the email addresses of more than 190,000 supporters. The email addresses of conservative Canadians will be a valuable commodity in the upcoming leadership contest, as a way for candidates to get their message out directly to the people who could help to vote them into the party’s top post when the contest wraps up on June 27.

Mr. Ballingall will serve as Mr. O’Toole’s digital director, his campaign confirmed. Fred DeLorey, a former director of political operations for the Conservative Party, will be his campaign manager, reprising his role from Mr. O’Toole’s 2017 leadership campaign. Walied Soliman will chair the campaign. Melanie Paradis, Dan Mader, and Jim Burnett will work as deputy campaign managers, and Jim Ross will run the field organization efforts, the campaign confirmed. Tasha Michaud and Laura Kurkimaki will be senior advisers to the campaign.

Mr. Soliman worked as the chair for former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown’s successful campaign to lead that party in 2015. Ms. Paradis handled communications for Mr. O’Toole’s 2017 leadership campaign, and for Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s successful election campaign in 2018. Mr. Mader also has deep roots in the Ontario PC party, and served as a chief of staff to former Harper-era minister Julian Fantino. Mr. Burnett worked on Kevin O’Leary’s 2017 leadership campaign as an Ontario chair, and has served on federal, municipal, and provincial political campaigns. Mr. Ross served on Parliament Hill as a staffer for parliamentary secretary Rick Dykstra under the Harper government, and works as a political consultant. Ms. Michaud was a staffer for Mr. O’Toole during his time as veterans affairs minister in the last Parliament. Ms. Kurkimaki worked as an issues manager in the Harper PMO.

The Hill Times