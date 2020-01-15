The enduring value of journalism in a complicated world

KAMOURASKA, QUE.—At the end of the old year, I attended the funeral of my former Carleton journalism professor, David Van Praagh, who was a mentor and friend to many students over the years he taught there. As burial in the Jewish religion is a swift process, the ceremony at the cemetery in Greely drew only one other fellow student. It was a shame, because the service was not unlike a Van Praagh lecture or commentary: there was music, poetry, wisdom, and humour.