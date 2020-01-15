One patrol ship and 118 Crown vehicles vandalized, part of $24.2-million in lost property in 2018-19

A vandalized mid-shore patrol vessel sent the total tally for government losses due to an offence or other illegal act skyrocketing to $12.1-million in 2018-19, as revealed in the 2019 public accounts.

Lost and stolen items over the last fiscal year included 586 BlackBerrys, iPhones, and other cellular devices; 3,059 pieces of combat clothing; 352 laptops, tablets, computers, and monitors; seven printers; three Crown vehicles; and one RCMP bicycle, valued at $1,500, among other items.

All this, and more, is detailed in the 2019 public accounts, which were fully tabled on Dec. 12, 2019. Typically tabled in September, the full release of the 2018-19 public accounts, detailing federal government spending between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, was delayed as a result of the fall federal election, with only volume one tabled on Sept. 17. In all, the feds spent $346.2-billion in 2018-19, up 4.6 per cent from the year prior.

A total of $12.1-million in losses of public property due to an offence or other illegal act were reported in 2018-19, of which the vast majority—$11.8-million—is not expected to be recovered. That’s up from just $1.1-million in 2017-18, with the increase caused by the reported vandalism of a Department of Fisheries and Oceans vessel, repairs for which are estimated at $11-million.

The incident occurred at a shipyard in Sambro Harbour, N.S., in November 2018. According to the department, the restraints holding CCGS Corporal McLaren M.M.V. were vandalized, causing the vessel to slide into the water where it “remained partially submerged before being eventually refloated.”

Damage caused will involve a “major rebuild,” including the “replacement of nearly the entire electrical system, much of the mechanical systems and a rebuilds of the accommodations,” according to a resulting contract tender posted online on Dec. 20, 2019. As of the filing deadline for the public accounts, the department estimated this work would total $11-million.

Halifax Regional Police launched an investigation into the incident, which was deemed to be suspicious, but the case file has since been closed “as all investigative avenues have been exhausted,” according to the force.

The last fiscal year also saw $12.1-million in losses of public property due to accidental losses, destruction, or damage, of which $10.1-million isn’t expected to be recovered, down from $17.3-million in such losses reported in 2017-18. Altogether, that’s almost $24.2-million in lost property in 2018-19.

Along with 3,059 pieces of combat clothing valued at $256,948, the Department of National Defence reported 1,150 cases of military-specific equipment being lost or stolen in 2018-19, valued at $200,414, and 289 cases of lost or stolen weapons and accessories, valued at $16,065, among other things.

Three Crown vehicles were reported stolen during the year—two from the department of Health and one by Agriculture—and another 118 Crown vehicles were vandalized, at an estimated cost of $323,635. On top of that are 1,077 cases of accidentally damaged Crown vehicles, estimated at $3.2-million, including $6,465 in damages to a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission vehicle attributed to a hailstorm.

Hailstorms also wreaked $231,606 in damages to Parks Canada property and $3,890 to Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) property. Parks Canada also reported three cases of damage to property due to fire, valued at $824,475, and one case of damage to property due to a windstorm, estimated at $353,150.

Other items reported lost or stolen include: 681 types of ID cards and access keys; 83 memory sticks and USB keys, 52 of which were encrypted; 119 pieces of audio, computer, and electronic equipment and cameras, valued at $28,590; five satellite phones or GPS devices, valued at $4,348; one dosimeter worth $762 and one winter jacket worth $300, both lost by the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations; eight CFIA inspector badges or stamps; and three cases of gasoline, worth $100, reported stolen by the RCMP.

As well, almost $92-million in lost revenue was reported by the Canada Revenue Agency in 2018-19 due to tax evasion or fraudulent claims. There were 89 cases involving the goods and services tax (or the harmonized sales tax), totalling $68.7-million; of those, seven cases, involving $618,440, have been settled through court convictions, with $139,917 of that recovered in 2018-19 and $7,184 having been written off. There were another 57 cases involving income tax, totalling $21.6-million; of those, 13 cases, involving nearly $2.2-million, have been settled through court convictions, with almost $1.1-million, recovered in 2018-19 and $347,449 not expected to be recovered. As well, there were eight cases of “other administered losses” totalling $1.7-million.

Along with these losses, the Canada Border Services Agency reported four cases of lost revenue due to Customs Act infractions in 2018-19, totalling $18.4-million, with the vast majority not expected to be recovered.

Another $186.5-million in lost public money due to illegal acts or accidents were reported in 2018-19, almost $4.9-million of which isn’t expected to be recovered.

Much of this is attributable to 93,659 reported cases of fraudulent EI claims, at an estimated loss of $168.6-million, but of which only $22,294 isn’t expected to be recovered. As well, there were 10,552 cases of direct deposits having been misdirected by the Receiver General, valued at $5.7-million, along with 2,113 cases of forged endorsements on Receiver General cheques, valued at almost $1.6-million.

Court awards total $28.1-million: public accounts

The federal government reported a total of $28.1-million in court awards paid out between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

Of that, $10-million was from Global Affairs Canada, with all but $400 related to an award paid to Bilcon, a U.S.-based company, for damages claimed under Chapter 11 of the North American Free Trade Agreement related to the federal government’s and government of Nova Scotia’s decision to reject a proposed Whites Point quarry and marine facility project following environmental assessments. The final award, determined on Jan. 10, 2019, was for US$7-million, plus interest.

The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations paid out roughly $9.1-million in court awards in 2018-19, including $1.5-million for legal costs to a law office in trust for Chief Shane Gottfriedson, related to an ongoing class action lawsuit brought forward on behalf of thousands former Indian Residential School day students, who were left out of the 2012 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

There were also two awards for legal costs—$2.6-million to Mike Restoule, and $4.7-million to the Robinson-Huron Treaty Litigation Fund—related to an Ontario Superior Court hearing on treaty obligations.

The Canada Revenue Agency paid out the third-highest amount of court awards in 2018-19: a total of $6.2-million in various tax related awards.

The government also spent almost $12-million on discretionary, ex gratia payments over the fiscal year. That includes a total of $831,494 in payments made by Global Affairs Canada to 100 businesses affected by the 2018 G7 Summit held in Charlevoix, Que., on June 8 and 9 of that year; $100,000 paid by the Department of Health for a gift to mark the birth of Prince William’s son, Prince Louis, on April 23, 2018—with $50,000 donated to the charity Jack.org and $50,000 donated to Toronto’s Stella’s Place; and $50,000 donated by the Department of Families, Children, and Social Development on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the charity JumpStart to mark their wedding on May 19, 2018.

Many ex gratia payments were made subject to publication exemption with names withheld.

