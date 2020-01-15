Diseases don’t wait for government delays, says reader

What is the government waiting for? The international community has pledged a new round of disease prevention through the Global Polio Initiative, but Canada is nowhere to be found. Vaccinations are the cheapest, most effective way to prevent disease and reduce poverty worldwide. Disease and poverty are twin sides of the same coin: someone suffering from measles, malaria, polio, or a whole host of other preventable diseases cannot work or support a family.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.