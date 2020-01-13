Transportation Safety Board officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Iran will allow Canada to play active role in probing shoot-down of Flight 752

NATIONAL PRESS THEATRE—Transportation Safety Board officials on Monday said there are “early signs” that Iran is willing to grant Canada a “more active role” than prescribed by convention in the investigation into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.

Speaking to reporters at briefing in Ottawa, Transportation Safety Board (TSB) chair Kathy Fox said Iranian authorities have invited Canada to provide technical expertise to analyze the recorders and to examine the wreckage—a courtesy that goes beyond convention guidelines—though cautioned that the extent of Canada’s role in the probe is still evolving.

“We’re already seeing a willingness to give us more access,” said Ms. Fox, who was accompanied by the agency’s director of air investigations, Natacha Van Themsche. “It remains to be seen how it will evolve.”

After denying its involvement for days, Iran claimed responsibility late last week for the shoot-down, which killed 176 passengers, citing “human error.” Ottawa revised the number of Canadian casualties from 63 to 57. The admission followed preliminary assessments from Canadian and U.S. intelligence sources suggesting that Iran may have unintentionally shot down the plane not long after Iran launched a series of missiles targeting two U.S. bases in Iraq. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) has spoken to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani since, saying that it’s an “important step towards providing answers for families.”

The investigation into the crash is being conducted under Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which allows involved states access to the site of the incident and entitles them to a copy of the final report. The probe will centre on piecing together the circumstances that led to the crash, including whether the commercial airliner should have exercised more caution in allowing the flight to proceed amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Ms. Fox repeatedly stressed that Canada is not the lead investigator, while noting that they are “cautiously optimistic” that Iran will continue to provide access to Canadian officials.

Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. #PS752 — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

Mr. Trudeau is pressing for a comprehensive investigation into the crash that killed all 176 on board, including 57 Canadians and dozens more bound for Canada, and compensation for the victims’ families.

In an interview with Global News, Mr. Trudeau was asked whether the crash victims were “collateral damage” in Iran’s escalating dispute with the U.S. The prime minister said that the crash is a consequence of conflict: “If there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be home right now with their families.”

As lead investigator under the international convention, it is at Iran’s discretion to determine the extent of Canada’s involvement, including whether to allow other foreign authorities the ability to ask questions of the Iranian military.

Consular and transport safety officials—whose names have been withheld due to the sensitivity of the probe—are en route to Tehran, after having been granted visas by Iran. A second team is expected to be deployed once it’s determined where the download and analysis of the cockpit and voice recorders will be held. Ukraine is in talks with Iran to have the black boxes sent to Kyiv for the probe.

It’s not the first time TSB officials have been sent abroad to participate in foreign investigations—following the March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which claimed the lives of 18 Canadians, Canadian officials had “expert” status.

Authorities will look to the experience of Dutch officials who led the investigation into MH17, the Malaysian Airlines flight that was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, as a blueprint for the investigation. Iran has yet to signal whether it will extend an invitation to Dutch authorities to participate in the probe.

A Globe and Mail report said Iran’s policy towards dual citizens—it doesn’t recognize dual nationals—is complicating efforts to repatriate the remains of dozens of Iranian-Canadians who were killed aboard the flight. Last week, the government announced it has set up an international response group, which includes U.K., Sweden, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, other countries whose citizens died aboard the flight, to facilitate communication with the victims’ families. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) on Monday said that he, along with his four group foreign minister counterparts, are meeting in London, England, on Thursday to discuss potential legal avenues to hold Iran accountable.

Street protesters in Iran over the weekend shifted their rage away from the U.S.—which ignited following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani—directing it towards their government over the missile strike.

B’nai Brith and the Council of Iranian Canadians on Monday renewed their calls for Ottawa to designate the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, and argued against restoring diplomatic ties with Iran. The appeal recalls a motion put forward in 2018 in the House by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan), at the urging of the two groups. It passed with bipartisan support.

No words can erase the pain of those grieving, but it is my sincere hope that you can find some comfort in knowing that all Canadians stand with you. You are not alone, and we will continue to stand with you in the days, weeks, months, and years to come. pic.twitter.com/de1H7fxIVd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 13, 2020

Mr. Trudeau, who is in B.C. on Monday to meet with Premier John Horgan, attended a vigil in Edmonton on the weekend for the crash victims.

Carleton University is holding its own vigil on Wednesday afternoon in honour of its two students who were killed.

—With files from Neil Moss and Aidan Chamandy

The Hill Times