The Conservative challenge: picking a leader today to meet the needs of tomorrow

It’s this ever-changing nature of our psychological landscape which poses a real challenge to the Conservative Party as it prepares to choose its next leader.
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, pictured on Dec. 5, 2019. Conservatives may just have to roll the dice and hope their new leader of today will meet Canada’s psychological needs of tomorrow, writes Gerry Nicholls.
The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OAKVILLE, ONT.—The fallout from the recent eradication of a top Iranian military commander should remind us all as to just how quickly the Canadian public’s collective attitudes can change.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair seem poised to play big roles in advancing the government’s legislative agenda in the 43rd Parliament.