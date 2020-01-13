Poilievre has advantage as ‘most conservative’ candidate in Conservative leadership race, says campaign guru Kory Teneycke

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre will have an edge in the party’s upcoming leadership contest as one of the few heavyweight contenders from the Reform/Alliance side of the party, says Kory Teneycke, the former staffer and campaign manager who helped push Andrew Scheer out of the party leadership post.

Mr. Poilievre (Carleton, Ontario) is “probably the most conservative of the candidates in the race,” said Mr. Teneycke, a managing partner in the public affairs and digital marketing firm Rubicon Strategy, and former communications director to Stephen Harper and campaign manager to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Mr. Poilievre had yet to officially throw his hat into the ring for the upcoming Conservative leadership race as of late last week. His intention to run has been widely rumoured, and The Toronto Star and CTV both reported that he was planning to run for the top job last week.

Many of the other widely-rumoured or declared candidates for the leadership lean towards the progressive or moderate side of the party, including former Progressive Conservative Party leaders Jean Charest and Peter MacKay, and Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, said Mr. Teneycke.

He estimated that so-called “Red Tories” account for roughly 30 or 40 per cent of the total party membership. Mr. Poilievre “has a big advantage” as one of the only candidates from the Reform/Alliance branch of the party, running against a handful of candidates who could split the Red Tory vote, said Mr. Teneycke.

Mr. Teneycke said he hired Mr. Poilievre to work as an intern for the Reform Party in the late 1990s.

If former minister and Alberta MP Rona Ambrose enters the fray, however, “that would change the math for him pretty dramatically, because then there will be two major candidates in that pool of voters,” he said.

Mr. Teneycke was one of the key and early players behind Conservative Victory, a media campaign that publicly called for Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) to resign as party leader after he failed to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) in October’s election. Mr. Scheer announced that he was stepping down last month, the same day news broke that he had used party funds to subsidize private school tuition for his children.

Mr. Teneycke told The Hill Times that he was staying neutral in this leadership race, and would focus on running Rubicon, which recently expanded into Ottawa, instead of working for one of the leadership candidates.

Conservative MPs Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) and Gerard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.), businessmen Bryan Brulotte and Vincent Guzzo, and former staffers Richard Décarie and Aron Seal were also confirmed or widely rumoured to be organizing leadership bids as of late last week.

Mr. Teneycke said he believed Mr. Poilievre has been “planning and aspiring to” a bid for the party leadership “for a long time.” With roots in Alberta, and now into his sixth term as an MP in Ontario, Mr. Poilievre will be “a very strong contender in the race,” said Mr. Teneycke.

“He brings an intensity to political fights that is probably unrivalled in caucus.”

Former minister John Baird and Jenni Byrne, Stephen Harper’s former campaign manager, will be working on Mr. Poilievre’s campaign, the Star reported. Ms. Byrne said on the Herle Burly podcast last week that Mr. Poilievre was the party’s best performer in Parliament, a “message machine” with experience handling tough policy files such as finance. She also said he was the most fluently bilingual candidate in the race besides Jean Charest.

However, one Conservative organizer in Quebec said Mr. Poilievre’s French wasn’t good enough to appeal to voters in that province in a general election.

“Pierre doesn’t really speak good French,” said Norm Vocino, who worked for former prime minister Stephen Harper, and for Kevin O’Leary and Mr. Scheer during the last leadership race in 2017.

“You’ve got to speak Québécois more than anything else,” said Mr. Vocino, who also said that none of Ms. Ambrose, Mr. MacKay, or Mr. O’Toole spoke French well enough to win an election, if not the leadership contest.

“If you’re not fully bilingual, don’t even think of running,” he said.

When asked whether he supported Mr. Charest or another candidate, Mr. Vocino said he had not yet made up his mind.

The rules for this leadership contest had not yet been revealed in full by late last week. Under the last contest, candidates could capture 100 points for winning the most votes in each riding across the country. Quebec has 78 ridings, second only to Ontario’s 121, and more than Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba combined. Leadership candidates will have to pay $200,000 to enter the race and collect 3,000 signatures.

Mr. Scheer was expected to make gains in Quebec in October’s election, but the party lost two seats compared to the 2015 results, capturing only 10, while the Bloc Québécois picked up 22 additional seats in the province.

The recession of 2008 and 2009 and “weak opponents” allowed Mr. Harper to have successs despite his own imperfect French, said Mr. Vocino.

Now the Conservatives are facing a naturally bilingual opponent in Mr. Trudeau, said Mr. Vocino.“How are you going to beat him? You’ve got to beat him on his turf.”

Mr. Poilievre voted in favour of a 2012 motion from Conservative MP Stephen Woodworth that sought to effectively open up the abortion debate in Parliament, by striking a committee to review the Criminal Code clause that states a child becomes a legal person after birth. The motion was defeated.

Mr. Poilievre’s stance on abortion could lose him votes in Quebec, said Mr. Vocino. It could also win him supporters among social conservatives across the country.

Mr. Poilievre has not often raised the topic of abortion publicly through his career. Two influential anti-abortion lobby groups, however, say they view his voting record positively.

“I don’t know too much about him. All we know right now is his voting record, which is positive in our estimation,” said Alissa Golob, a co-founder of RightNow.

The Campaign Life Coalition has also rated Mr. Poilievre as “pro-life,” said president Jeff Gunnarson. To win a full endorsement from the organization, Mr. Poilievre would have to commit to allowing the introduction and open debate of anti-abortion private members’ legislation by backbenchers in the House of Commons, he said.

Both Mr. Gunnarson and Ms. Golob said they had not yet spoken to Mr. Poilievre about his stance on the issue as a leadership candidate.

Having Mr. Baird and Ms. Byrne onboard will ensure Mr. Poilievre is competitive at a minimum in the leadership race, said John Reynolds, a former Conservative MP, former campaign co-chair for Mr. Harper, and another member of Conservative Victory.

“You’ve got great campaign people with John Baird and others, so he’ll do well,” he said in a telephone interview with The Hill Times.

“John Baird is well-liked within the party right across the country, and is a good organizer,” he said, and Ms. Byrne “knows how to run a campaign.”

Mr. Reynolds said Ms. Ambrose would be the “odds-on favourite,” however, if she decides to enter the race.

Mr. Poilievre did not respond to an interview request last week.

‘Conservative classic’

Mr. Poilievre will be a “Conservative classic” option for party members in the leadership contest, said pollster Nik Nanos.

For those who see Mr. Harper and his time as prime minister as “the good old days,” said Mr. Nanos, “Pierre Poilievre will probably be the candidate who evokes that the most.”

“He should not be dismissed as a contender, because there’s probably a pretty good chance that he has strong grassroots support across the country,” said Mr. Nanos, the chair of Nanos Research.

Former Conservative staffer Andrew Brander, who worked for Lisa Raitt during her time as a minister, said Mr. Poilievre is well-known within the Conservative movement, and has built a network for himself by contributing to the “groundwork” that keeps the Conservative Party running: helping other riding associations to fundraise, speaking at their events, and working the floor at policy conventions.

“Some members of caucus tend to stay away from that,” said Mr. Brander, who also said he had not yet decided to support any candidate in the race.

Mr. Poilievre also has a “very impressive” social media following, said Mr. Brander.

However, Mr. O’Toole’s experience running in the last leadership contest, and the relatively intact team of top volunteers he has carried over into this contest, will provide him with one advantage in the race, said Mr. Brander.

Mr. Nanos said he expected that Mr. Poilievre would frame his campaign as one to bring back the “winning franchise” of a party that was strong under Mr. Harper’s leadership.

It’s too early to tell how Mr. Poilievre would fare in a general election, should he win the leadership contest, said Mr. Nanos.

“I think there’s no doubt that he would be a formidable opponent to Justin Trudeau, just because of his track record in the House of Commons. But whether he has broader appeal, is still a work in progress.”

