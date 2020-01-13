Liberals still haven’t had a national caucus discussion about federal election outcome and they want one, say Grit MPs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals were reduced from a majority to a minority Parliament three months ago, still hasn’t held a full-blown national caucus meeting to discuss the last federal election’s outcome, and some Grit MPs say they wonder if the leadership is trying to avoid it.

The Liberals, who won 157 seats on Oct. 21, 2019, lost 27 seats, more than one million votes from the previous Parliament, and were reduced to a minority. The Liberals also went from increasing their total percentage of the vote in the 2015 election by 20.56 percentage points to decreasing that number to -6.37 percentage points in the 2019 election. They went from boosting their seats by 150 in 2015, to losing 27 seats in 2019.

In interviews last week with The Hill Times, two Liberal MPs, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to be candid, said there still there hasn’t been any analysis of the party’s poor performance at the national caucus. They said it so far looks like the leadership is concerned about facing criticism and doesn’t want to deal with uncomfortable questions about the disappointing election result. They added that the strategy seems to be to delay this discussion for as long as possible so that any frustration or anger MPs may have will diminish, as with passage of time other national and international events would capture the attention of caucus members.

Also, the Liberal MPs said the Liberal leadership never sought any input from them on the Throne Speech, nor has it so far discussed strategy for the minority Parliament. The House is scheduled to return on Jan. 27.

“[The strategy seems to be that] the anger that is there, will dissipate with time and more and more current things will catch the attention,” said one Liberal MP who spoke on a not-for-attribution basis, as caucus discussions are confidential and all meetings take place behind closed doors.

A second MP agreed.

“This is something nobody in the administration wants to talk about,” said the Liberal MP, who also spoke to The Hill Times.

The Liberals hold 157 seats in the House and needed at least 13 more seats—170 total—to win a majority. The Conservatives won the popular vote, but came in second place with 121 seats, while the Bloc won 32, the NDP 24, the Greens three, and one independent MP was elected.

In 2015, the Liberals won a majority government with 184 seats. The Conservatives won 99 seats, the NDP 44, the Bloc 10, and the Green Party only one seat.

In the last election, the federal Liberals were hoping to make gains in Mr. Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) home province of Quebec. Senior Liberals had hoped that whatever number of seats they would lose elsewhere, the party would make up the difference in Quebec, and were eyeing the NDP-held seats. Instead, the Bloc Québécois surprised many when it gained traction during the campaign and more than tripled its seat count from 10 to 32.

In the four years of a majority government, the Liberals suffered a number of self-inflicted wounds, including Mr. Trudeau’s and his senior team’s ethics controversies, the gaffe-plagued India trip, among others, but the one that hurt the Liberal Party and the leader the most was the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Because of this scandal, Prime Minister Trudeau lost two star cabinet ministers—Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott—who he both later booted out of the caucus as well. Ms. Wilson-Raybould was re-elected as an Independent on Oct. 21, 2019, but Ms. Philpott, who also ran as an Independent, lost to rookie Liberal Helena Jaczek (Markham-Stouffville, Ont.). Also as a result of this controversy, Gerald Butts, the PMO’s principal secretary and a close friend of the prime minister’s, resigned along with the country’s top bureaucrat, PCO clerk Michael Wernick. Last summer, most public opinion polls indicated that if an election were held then, the Conservatives would have won a majority. By the time the writ was dropped, the Liberals, however, had mostly recovered and were making up the lost ground.

But the Liberals also suffered another blow during the election campaign when Time magazine reported that Mr. Trudeau wore brownface makeup more than 20 years ago at an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala dinner when he was 29 years old and a teacher at the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver. Subsequently, it also emerged that the prime minister had donned blackface on at least two other occasions when he was younger. When this story emerged, Mr. Trudeau apologized profusely, owned up his mistakes, and took full responsibility for his actions. But the scandal hurt Mr. Trudeau’s credibility nationally and internationally, and it left him rattled.

The senior Liberal campaign team was criticized by candidates, Hill staffers, and volunteers for being unprepared for the campaign, for appointing a campaign director late in the game, for taking too long to nominate candidates, and for underestimating the party’s opponents.

After the Oct. 21 election, the Liberals did hold an “informal gathering” on Nov. 7 on Parliament Hill for MPs who lost the election, newly elected MPs, and the incumbents who were re-elected in Ottawa. This was an opportunity for caucus members, according to the caucus leadership, to say goodbye to MPs who had lost and to welcome and meet newly elected MPs. In the meeting, there was no discussion about why the Liberals lost ground to the opposition parties, and there was no invitation to MPs to provide their input for the Throne Speech, or to discuss the Liberal caucus strategy for the minority Parliament.

When Parliament returned briefly on Dec. 5, the Liberals also held a national caucus meeting, which they voted on Michael Chong’s Reform Act, and elected their new caucus chair. Still, there was no conversation about the election or the any other policy or political issue.

In comparison, the Conservatives had had their first marathon seven-hour long caucus meeting on Nov. 6, at which MPs and Senators grilled their leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) for failing to unseat the Liberals. The Scheer Conservatives won 22 more seats than 2015 and surpassed the Liberals’ in popular vote, but still most Conservative Parliamentarians were disappointed with Mr. Scheer’s performance. These Parliamentarians and other prominent Conservatives believed the last election was a golden opportunity for their party to defeat the Liberals, but the leader and his campaign team squandered the opportunity. Even after the caucus meeting, the leader kept on facing criticism for failing to run an effective campaign, and, ultimately, he announced his decision to step down at a special caucus meeting. Mr. Scheer has since announced his resignation, although he is staying until the party elects a new leader on June 27 in Toronto.

The Liberals are now holding a winter national caucus meeting Jan. 22-24 on Parliament Hill, ahead of the start of the parliamentary session on Jan. 27. But MPs said they still did not know if there would be any in-depth analysis of the party’s electoral performance. Mr. Scarpaleggia did not respond to an interview request from The Hill Times. But other MPs said they had not received the agenda and were unsure if the party’s electoral performance would be discussed.

Two-term Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, B.C.) said the upcoming caucus meeting will be significant as it comes ahead of the start of the first full sitting of Parliament since the election. The last sitting of Parliament in December was only seven days long. Excluding the short time the House sat in December, it really hasn’t really sat for any seven months since it adjourned in June. Mr. Hardie said the caucus will most likely discuss the parliamentary strategy going forward in this minority Parliament. Mr. Hardie declined to say if the caucus had any election analysis during the last caucus meeting, saying all caucus proceedings are confidential. But he said that it’s always a good idea to learn from past experience and to see what worked and what didn’t work in a campaign.

“Let’s put it this way: if there is a need to do it, then we should,” said Mr. Hardie in a telephone interview with The Hill Times.

“If some of the Members [of Parliament] are still feeling, you know, that they have something to offer by way of advice, especially again going forward, you know, some learning from the last experience and, yes, by all means. You can’t help but do that, right? When you look at how things have gone, and if there’s a gap between what we’re doing and what it takes to be effective, then obviously we need to discuss that,” Mr. Hardie said.

Rookie Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, Ont.) said that all Liberal MPs, should hold their post-mortems at the riding level to see what worked and what didn’t in the election campaign. Also, he said, considering that they are in a minority Parliament, MPs should start their election readiness now. As for an analysis of the party’s national election performance, he said, it’s up to the leadership to make that call.

The Quebec Liberal caucus is holding its retreat at Château Montebello on Jan. 25, and a Liberal source told The Hill Times that the party’s performance in Quebec will be one of the items on the agenda. In the 78-federal seat province of Quebec, the Liberals represent 35 seats, the Conservatives 10, the Bloc Québécois 32, and the NDP one.

