Without answers, the terrible loss suffered by so many families last week will never heal

OTTAWA—It will likely be months before we know the true story behind the crash of Ukraine flight 752. Theories abound but given the suspension of diplomatic relations between Iran and Canada, grieving families will be dependent on third-party information as to the nature of the catastrophe. Last Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was evidence indicating the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile, adding that it might have been an unintentional act.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.