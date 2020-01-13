Re: “No exit timeline for NATO training mission strengthening Iraq military, says outgoing commander,” (The Hill Times, Dec. 9, by Neil Moss). Since October 2019, more than 500 protesters have died in Iraq while peacefully demonstrating for their rights. The Iraqi Security Forces responded to protests with deadly force and were not protecting civilians. Hill Times columnist Scott Taylor argued in his column, “Lessons not learned: Canadian troops should get out of Iraq, now,” (The Hill Times, Nov. 13) that it is difficult to draw a direct line of responsibility between the deadly responses of security forces and Canada’s training efforts, but it definitely raises significant concerns. Mr. Taylor has been voicing these concerns for years, specifically how Canada’s military participation in Iraq lacks a clear understanding of the complex dynamics in the region, especially the continued fragmentation of the Iraqi Security Forces and other armed groups, including state and non-state actors.