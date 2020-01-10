Why Canada needs to take the plunge on AI

Canada has received acclaim around the world for supporting researchers, like Dr. Jeffery Hinton, who pioneered the deep learning approaches that have led to an explosion in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Accenture estimates AI has the potential to double economic growth rates by 2035, and in the private sector, we are witnessing tremendous adoption of AI to increase productivity and competitiveness. In the public sector, as is too often the case, adoption is lagging significantly behind.