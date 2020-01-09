Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address reporters Thursday afternoon for the second time since the crash, following reports that U.S. officials are confident that Iran mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian airliner.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen on his way to the National Press Theatre on Jan. 8, 2020, to address reporters after a plane crash in Iran that claimed at least 63 Canadian lives. It remains unclear if he will be on hand for a candlelight vigil tonight on Parliament Hill. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
A candlelight vigil on Parliament Hill will be held on Parliament Hill on Thursday evening in honour of the 63 Canadians killed in the plane crash in Iran.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair seem poised to play big roles in advancing the government’s legislative agenda in the 43rd Parliament.
The election of Liberal MP Anthony Rota to the Speaker's role over his party colleague Geoff Regan, the incumbent, did not surprise Conservative MP John Nater, who said his caucus may have wanted an alternative.
As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was holed up in meetings in Ottawa with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, and DND deputy minister Jody Thomas.