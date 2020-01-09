Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address reporters Thursday afternoon for the second time since the crash, following reports that U.S. officials are confident that Iran mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian airliner.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen on his way to the National Press Theatre on Jan. 8, 2020, to address reporters after a plane crash in Iran that claimed at least 63 Canadian lives. It remains unclear if he will be on hand for a candlelight vigil tonight on Parliament Hill.