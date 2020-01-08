Wanted: self-starting ‘weirdos and misfits’, ‘odd skills’ an asset

“We need some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole, weirdos from William Gibson novels like that girl hired by Bigend as a brand ‘diviner’ who feels sick at the sight of Tommy Hilfiger or that Chinese-Cuban free runner from a crime family hired by the KGB.” So says chief special adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings’ blog post soliciting resumés for Number 10.