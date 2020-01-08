The future of Canada’s contribution to the fight against ISIS in hands of Americans, say experts

As the Canadian government hopes to continue the fight against ISIS, its ability to stay in Iraq will be determined by a continued American presence, say military and security experts.

The global coalition against ISIS, which is led by the United States, has been put on hold in preparation for a threatened retaliatory strike from Iran for the American killing of one of its most important generals, Qassem Soleimani. So, too, has NATO’s Canadian-led training mission in Iraq that serves to bolster the Iraqi military to counter the ISIS threat.

That retaliation came on Jan. 7, with the U.S. Department of Defense confirming that “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” were launched from Iran and “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance said all Canadian military personnel were “safe and accounted for” following the missile strikes. There were no immediate reports of any other casualties.

On Twitter, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country took “proportionate measures” in retaliation for the airstrike that killed Gen. Soleimani, and that that Iran doesn’t “seek escalation or war but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Justin Massie, a professor of political science at the Université du Québec à Montréal and the Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Canada-U.S. relations at Johns Hopkins University, said the Canadian deployments in Iraq cannot continue without the support of the American military.

“Canada does not deploy without the United States in such a hostile environment,” he said, adding that Canada doesn’t have the capability to sustain the fight against ISIS—also called Daesh—without the United States.

“A lot of Canada’s interests in the region are about its relationship with the U.S. So if you have the United States withdrawing troops, then all of that interest would disappear,” Prof. Massie said.

Speaking on CBC’s Power and Politics on Jan. 6, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) said he wants to see the fight against ISIS continue.

“We want to get back to our No. 1 mission, which is the security and stability of Iraq, which is focused on defeating Daesh on the ground which we have been very successful. But we have to always be mindful that there is still a resurgence of Daesh as well,” he said.

Gen. Jonathan Vance announced on Jan. 7 that Canada was relocating troops from Iraq to Kuwait for their safety. The Department of National Defence wouldn’t confirm the number that was being moved out of the country due to security reasons, but Gen. Vance’s letter to personnel noted 500 soldiers were in Iraq in various roles.

“The situation in Iraq is complex and it is best to pause our work there in order to fully concentrate our attention and efforts towards safety and security of our personnel while the situation develops,” Gen. Vance said.

Conservative MP Alex Ruff (Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound, Ont.) said it’s not unusual for missions to temporarily suspend when the security situation changes. Mr. Ruff served in the Canadian Armed Forces for more than 25 years, including a deployment in Iraq from 2018 to 2019.

“Having served there and been part of the coalition and having seen the NATO [training mission], I wouldn’t see why we would stop helping the legitimate Iraqi government get back on its feet and help the institutional capacity of their Ministry of Defence … especially if it’s leading to the ultimate defeat of Daesh on the ground,” he said.

Prof. Massie said while the immediate concern is with Iran, in the medium- and long-term, a consequence could be the re-emergence of ISIS.

The consequence of a Jan. 3 airstrike ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump that killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, could be regional conflict with Iran, but also an end to the mission against ISIS and the end of the NATO’s mission to professionalize the Iraqi army to prevent a similar collapse that it experienced like the one in 2014 at the hands of ISIS, Prof. Massie said.

“It would be impossible to maintain the mission in Syria without the significant presence in Iraq,” he said. “We would not have the physical presence in order to prevent the rise of ISIS or ISIS-related terrorist networks in both Iraq and Syria if there was a withdrawal of U.S. forces.”

The past commander of the training mission, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, told The Hill Times in December that ISIS is still present.

“Daesh still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq. They’ve gone underground. They’ve gone back to guerrilla roots. They no longer have the ability to hold terrain, if they do, they’re going to get smashed,” he said.

In a non-binding resolution on Jan. 5, Iraqi parliamentarians called for foreign troops to leave Iraq. One-hundred and seventy MPs in the 329-seat chamber voted for the motion. Kurdish and Sunni lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) has spoken with Mohammed al-Halbousi, Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, twice since the vote took place.

On Jan. 6, a U.S. Department of National Defence letter was circulated that suggested the United States was planning to leave Iraq. Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. had no plans to leave Iraq and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Miley said the letter was circulated in an “honest mistake.”

The Iraqi government has not formally told the U.S. it has to leave the country, according to the New York Times.

Chris Kilford, a fellow at the Queen’s University Centre for International and Defence Policy, said it would be “the most favourable outcome” for ISIS to have people that were once fighting against them to now be fighting against themselves.

But Mr. Kilford, a former defence attaché at Canada’s embassy in Turkey, said he didn’t think there would be a significant change in the fate of ISIS on the ground, as they are still contained by Russia and Syria.

Iran has said it will retaliate for the killing. At Iran’s National Security Council, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said a reprisal must be a direct and proportional attack on U.S. interests by Iranian forces, The New York Times reported. CNN reported that the Supreme Leader’s military adviser said Iran’s response will be “against military sites.” The threat of Iranian retaliation has led to the temporary suspension of the Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq.

NDP wants troops to come home, Trudeau to tell Canadians his plans

In a tweet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) to tell the Canadian public what his plan is for the Canadian troops in Iraq.

Although Mr. Trudeau hasn’t publicly commented on the airstrike or rising U.S.-Iran tensions, on Jan. 6 he tweeted that the “safety and well-being of Canadians in the region is our top priority, and we’ll keep monitoring the situation closely and encouraging de-escalation.”

Since the airstrike, Mr. Trudeau has been in contact with a number of world leaders, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In readouts of the conversations, continuing the fight against ISIS is highlighted as well as encouraging all parties to take de-escalating steps.

Following the Iranian missile attacks, the Prime Minister’s Office released a statement saying Mr. Trudeau had convened the Incident Response Group, which consists of Mr. Sajjan, Mr. Champagne, Gen. Vance, the prime minister’s acting national security and intelligence adviser David Morrison, Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, as well as the deputy ministers of defence and foreign affairs—Jody Thomas and Marta Morgan, respectively.

Created in 2018, the Incident Response Group is an emergency cabinet committee that comes together “in the event of a national crisis or during incidents elsewhere that have major implications for Canada.”

In a statement, the Mr. Trudeau again re-iterated the commitment to de-escalation and the continued safety of Canadian military personnel.

“We are in constant contact with our international partners, and are briefing members of the Opposition parties,” he said.

With little leverage in the region, there isn’t much Canada can do to actively de-escalate the rising U.S.-Iran tensions, experts told The Hill Times.

Mr. Kilford said Canada doesn’t have a lot of diplomatic heft in the region to effect change.

“Although we’re active in the region, we’re bystanders and we have to see how this plays out,” he said. “I don’t think stepping in between the U.S. and Iran or Iraq [and] Iran will make any difference at all.”

In a Jan. 3 statement, Conservative foreign affairs and defence critics Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) and James Bezan (Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman, Man.) said the party is “proud” of the work being done by the NATO mission, and reiterated a long-held desire for the government to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, which it pledged to do in 2018.

Prof. Massie said all Canada can do is prepare for contingency plans to evacuate its troops from the region, if needed.

NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins–James Bay, Ont.) was among those who took to Twitter in the last few days calling on the government to “bring our troops home. Parliament needs to act.”

NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, B.C.) said that the Canadian government should be “respecting” the Iraqi Parliament’s request for foreign soldiers to leave the country. “It was a legitimate request,” Mr. Davies said, “so I think we should respect that.”

Prof. Massie said if Canada did withdraw at this moment it would send the wrong message, as Canada would be the first country that’s part of the coalition to withdraw troops.

“It would send the wrong message to our allies and to the Canadian public.”

nmoss@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times