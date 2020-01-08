Shooting on Gilmour leaves one dead, three injured

One person is dead and three people are injured, including a 15-year-old boy, after a shooting at 490 Gilmour St. between Kent and Lyon just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Ottawa police said there is no active shooter, but that the suspect is still at large. Police believe it was a targeted shooting. There are no national security implications related to the shooting, despite its proximity to Parliament Hill, police said.

Parliamentary Protective Services tweeted this morning on the shooting, but said they have no role in the investigation other than directing people to Ottawa Police.

The CHEO Hospital confirmed the teenaged boy had been transported to its facility.

After this morning's shooting we can confirm that there is one 15-year-old boy here at #CHEO in stable condition.

The Hill Times spoke with four residents, but only one, Kacey Griffiths, agreed to be named. Ms. Griffiths lives two doors down from the house where the victims were found. She said she did not hear the gunshots but did notice the police sirens. Ms. Griffiths and the other residents The Hill Times spoke to said they suspect the residence is an Airbnb or a similar short-term rental property, but this has yet to be confirmed. The Hill Times found a listing on Airbnb very close to the location, but could not confirm if that was the house in question. Residents said there are many short-term rental properties in the area.

Ms. Griffiths said she saw people been carried out in stretchers from the back of the house. Despite living on the street for four years and having a good relationship with her neighbours, she said, she did not recognize any of the individuals on the stretchers, leading her to suspect the property is an Airbnb. She said all individuals looked young, and were people of colour.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) tweeted that he spoke to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson about the investigation into the shooting, saying, “My heart goes out to everyone affected, and I hope all those injured have a speedy recovery.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) tweeted that he spoke to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson about the investigation into the shooting, saying, "My heart goes out to everyone affected, and I hope all those injured have a speedy recovery." He also thanked the Ottawa Police and paramedics for acting quickly.

The Canadian Press spoke with a resident, Mark Ignatiev, who said the property is a short-term rental and that the shooting took place on the first floor, but The Hill Times has as yet been unable to independently verify this information.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna (Ottawa Centre, Ont.), who represents the riding where the shooting took place, was seen walking by the scene around 9:45 a.m. Shortly after, she tweeted, saying she had spoken with the mayor and asked residents to avoid the area.

Wednesday morning’s shooting is the third shooting on Gilmour Street in just over a year. On May 23, 2019, shell casings were found, also on the 400 block. On Oct. 29, 2018, police responded to gunshots on Gilmour Street, between Percy and Bronson, at 7:30 a.m., but found only shell casings and blood, no victim. Later in the day, a man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

