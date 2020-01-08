Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Shooting on Gilmour leaves one dead, three injured

By Aidan Chamandy      Jan. 8, 2020

The 400 block of Gilmour street, where the shooting occurred, is blocks from Parliament Hill

Police closed off the 400 block of Gilmour, between Kent and Lyon, to investigate the shooting that occurred after 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The Hill Times photograph by Aidan Chamandy
One person is dead and three people are injured, including a 15-year-old boy, after a shooting at 490 Gilmour St. between Kent and Lyon just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Ottawa police said there is no active shooter, but that the suspect is still at large. Police believe it was a targeted shooting. There are no national security implications related to the shooting, despite its proximity to Parliament Hill, police said.

Parliamentary Protective Services tweeted this morning on the shooting, but said they have no role in the investigation other than directing people to Ottawa Police.

The CHEO Hospital confirmed the teenaged boy had been transported to its facility.

Kacey Griffiths, who lives two doors down from the building where the shooting took place, said she believes the building is a short-term rental property. The Hill Times photograph by Aidan Chamandy

The Hill Times spoke with four residents, but only one, Kacey Griffiths, agreed to be named. Ms. Griffiths lives two doors down from the house where the victims were found. She said she did not hear the gunshots but did notice the police sirens. Ms. Griffiths and the other residents The Hill Times spoke to said they suspect the residence is an Airbnb or a similar short-term rental property, but this has yet to be confirmed. The Hill Times found a listing on Airbnb very close to the location, but could not confirm if that was the house in question. Residents said there are many short-term rental properties in the area.

Ms. Griffiths said she saw people been carried out in stretchers from the back of the house. Despite living on the street for four years and having a good relationship with her neighbours, she said, she did not recognize any of the individuals on the stretchers, leading her to suspect the property is an Airbnb. She said all individuals looked young, and were people of colour.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) tweeted that he spoke to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson about the investigation into the shooting, saying, “My heart goes out to everyone affected, and I hope all those injured have a speedy recovery.”

The Canadian Press spoke with a resident, Mark Ignatiev, who said the property is a short-term rental and that the shooting took place on the first floor, but The Hill Times has as yet been unable to independently verify this information.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna (Ottawa Centre, Ont.), who represents the riding where the shooting took place, was seen walking by the scene around 9:45 a.m. Shortly after, she tweeted, saying she had spoken with the mayor and asked residents to avoid the area.

https://twitter.com/cathmckenna/status/1214923607773724672

Wednesday morning’s shooting is the third shooting on Gilmour Street in just over a year. On May 23, 2019, shell casings were found, also on the 400 block. On Oct. 29, 2018, police responded to gunshots on Gilmour Street, between Percy and Bronson, at 7:30 a.m., but found only shell casings and blood, no victim. Later in the day, a man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Hill Times

Aidan Chamandy

Aidan Chamandy is a reporter covering federal policy and parties for The Hill Times.
- achamandy@hilltimes.com

