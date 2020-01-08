‘Like a surprise military operation’: Potential Tory leadership bids being prepped with big names on the radar

With the Conservative Party still in the process of finalizing the rules for the summer’s crucial leadership contest, potential contestants are jockeying behind the scenes to put together their campaign teams, making fundraising phone calls, and seeking support from movers and shakers in the party. But most are also keeping an eye on whether high-profile candidates like Peter MacKay and Rona Ambrose will enter the contest before making their final decisions.

“I’m going to wait for the rules to come out and maybe to see who else is putting their hat in the ring, and then make a final decision,” said two-term Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.), who is considering running for the party’s top job, in an interview with The Hill Times.

Among the details which Ms. Gladu said she’s waiting for are the entry fee, timeline, and spending limits in the June 27 contest. She said the party wants a narrow field of candidates to avoid a repeat of the 2017 contest when there were 13. And one way to do that, she said, is for the party to impose a high fee to enter the contest.

Ms. Gladu said there’s speculation that the fee could be as high as $250,000, more than double the $100,000 fee for the 2017 race, which could be prohibitive for some.

Ms. Gladu said she hoped that the Leadership Election Organization Committee (LEOC) co-chaired by former deputy Conservative leader Lisa Raitt would come up with a fair set of rules for both high-profile, well-connected candidates, and the ones who do not have the same degree of name recognition, but are well qualified to run. She said she’s confident the rules would be fair, given Ms. Raitt’s own experience in running for party leader, which she did in 2017, coming in eighth place.

Citing unnamed sources, CBC reported last week that leadership candidates will have to pay a fee of $300,000 and gather 3,000 signatures of support from across the county to enter the race. But Cory Hann, senior director of communications for the Conservative Party, declined to confirm this information.

“Rules aren’t released yet,” said Mr. Hann in an emailed response. “We’ll have them ready in the coming days. Only thing we have announced is the date of the leadership. Everything else will be announced later, so I’d be cautious on reporting any rumours around LEOC discussions until LEOC officially makes them official.”

The Conservative Party has set up an 18-member Leadership Election Organization Committee, co-chaired by Ms. Raitt and Dan Nowlan, to come up with rules for the contest, which will wrap in Toronto at the Toronto Congress Centre. Mr. Hann declined to give a specific date when all the rules will be firmed up and released.

“Meetings are ongoing and the LEOC will have the rules finalized in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Conservative sources told The Hill Times last week that all campaigns are quietly working hard trying to recruit the best field organizers and other operatives who have experience with recent leadership campaigns. These sources said that there are dozens of organizers and campaign operatives to choose from but the top tier of candidates are trying to hire the ones whose candidates did well in the 2017 federal leadership, and the 2018 Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership elections.

“It’s almost like a surprise military operation,” said one source. “It’s a race to get the best people to work on the campaign. So those who worked on the Ontario leadership, or the last federal conservative leadership, they would certainly be the people the campaigns are going after.”

Next leader needs social compassion, engagement with minority groups, say MPs

The leadership race was triggered after Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) announced on Dec. 12 that he would step down when the party elects a new leader.

The seemingly abrupt announcement came after weeks of Mr. Scheer insisting that he would stay on in the role after failing to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) Liberal government in the October election.

He told members of the Conservative caucus at a special morning meeting that he didn’t have it in him to give the necessary energy to mount the needed campaign to pass a planned leadership review in the spring.

The announcement came amid the revelation that party headquarters had been partly paying the private Catholic school fees for four of his five children. Dustin van Vugt, the party’s executive director at the time, defended the party’s decision to cover the tuition costs, stating that “all proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people.” Mr. van Vugt was removed from his position in the wake of the revelations that he came up with this arrangement without sharing it with other party executives. Mr. van Vugt declined to be interviewed for this article.

In October’s election, the Conservative Party won the popular vote and 22 more seats than the 2015 election, reducing Mr. Trudeau’s majority to a minority, but still Mr. Scheer faced calls for his resignation from some prominent Conservatives who said the party wouldn’t win the next election under Mr. Scheer, either.

Among the failures ascribed to Mr. Scheer included failing to come up with a viable climate change plan, relying too heavily on negative campaigning, and his social conservative view not being acceptable to a majority of urban Canadians.

Ms. Gladu said that, ideally, the next leader should have the right balance of fiscal responsibility and social compassion. She said she’s watching Ms. Ambrose, and if the former interim Conservative leader does decide to run, it would affect her own decision to seek the party’s top job.

“So I’m still making up my mind, but certainly Rona Ambrose is a very strong contender and I admired her greatly,” said Ms. Gladu, who worked under Ms. Ambrose’s leadership as the science critic and chair of the House Status of Women Committee. “I learned a lot from Rona. I liked her positivity, and the balance that she had with the media I thought was very good. And so she would definitely be something to think about.”

Conservative sources told The Hill Times that a number of potential candidates are in the same holding pattern of waiting to see who will be their competition before making a decision to enter the race.

Sources told The Hill Times that Mr. MacKay will most likely be in the running, but it was unclear if Ms. Ambrose would seek the leadership. According to some media reports, she’s also one of the leading candidates to be Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., though Mr. Trudeau said in a year-end interview with CBC’s Power and Politics that he has not asked her to take that job.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park–Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) told The Hill Times that he’s been getting calls from potential candidates looking for his support. He said he has not decided yet whom to endorse until he knows who’s running.

Mr. Genuis said that one issue that the Conservatives need to work on is “cross-cultural engagement” and he would want to know what strategies potential candidates have in mind to reach out to diverse communities, especially in major urban centres. He specifically mentioned Quebec’s Bill 21, which prohibits anyone from displaying religious symbols in public service jobs, and what plans candidates have to protect religious minorities.

“I’m going to be looking at the policies and visions of the candidates and then decide how they’re going to do that or on what kind of timeline they’re planning on doing that,” said Mr. Genuis. “But my decision’s not going to be a personality-driven decision. I think it is very important that we have substantive conversations about big issues and again, especially about the issue of how we connect more effectively with cultural and religious minority communities in the GTA.”

Conservative sources told The Hill Times that some of the supporters of Mr. Genuis were testing the waters late last month for the Edmonton MP’s own potential candidacy. Mr. Genuis did not confirm or deny those rumours, but said that he did not “anticipate” that he would be one of the candidates.

Two-term Conservative MP Bob Saroya (Markham-Unionville, Ont.) told The Hill Times that he has also been contacted by a number of potential candidates looking for his support. But, he said, he would make his decision after the candidates pay their fees to officially enter the contest.

As of deadline, businessman Bryan Brulotte was the only declared candidate. Other candidates who may enter the contest include Mr. MacKay, Ms. Ambrose, Conservative MPs Erin O’Toole (Whitby, Ont.), Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.), Gerard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.), and Ms. Gladu. Former Quebec premier Jean Charest, former Stephen Harper-era cabinet minister Michael Fortier, and Alberta businessman Rick Peterson are also said to be interested. According to the Toronto Star, MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.) will also be mounting a leadership campaign to be launched shortly, chaired by former Conservative colleague John Baird. Mr. Baird was most recently tasked by the party to conduct an external post-election review.

arana@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times