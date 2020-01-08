Finance Minister Morneau gets his office in shape

Plus, former finance staffer Alyx Holland has joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office as a senior policy adviser.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau, right, and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier are pictured on Dec. 17 during a meeting with provincial finance ministers in Ottawa. With the 2020 budget on the horizon, Mr. Morneau has made strides in getting his team in place post-election. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
With the 2020 federal budget not far off on the horizon, Finance Minister Bill Morneau is getting his office in shape, with Tyler Meredith confirmed as his new director of policy.
