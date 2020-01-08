Trudeau says it’s ‘dangerous to speculate’ on cause behind fatal plane crash in Iran

NATIONAL PRESS THEATRE—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it would be “dangerous to speculate” on the cause behind the deadly plane crash in Iran on Wednesday morning that killed at least 63 Canadians.

Striking a sombre tone in addressing a packed room of reporters in Ottawa for the first time since his cabinet was unveiled, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said that is too early to pinpoint the cause, but did not rule out the possibility that flight PS752, which was bound for Ukraine, was intentionally shot down.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 passengers on board the Boeing 737-800. The cause of the crash is not yet known, though Ukraine authorities initially attributed it to a mechanical failure, but later retreated without explanation.

“Our initial thoughts are focused on the families who woke up to the terrible news,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We will provide them with support.” When pressed on whether Canada can expect a substantive role to play in probing the crash, given that it lacks diplomatic ties with Iran, Mr. Trudeau said he is “confident” that “we’re going to be able to be a part of the investigation.”

The plane’s black boxes, which contain flight data, could provide a fuller picture as to what triggered the crash, but Iranian officials may not turn them over to Boeing.

Mr. Garneau told reporters that indications from the satellite data “suggests the flight took off in a normal fashion, adding “it was a very standard departure.” He said that the plane later lost contact, suggesting “something very unusual happened.”

Mr. Trudeau, who was still sporting his salt-and-pepper beard, was flanked by Transport Minister Marc Garneau (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, Que,.), Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.), deputy foreign affairs minister Marta Morgan, deputy defence minister Jody Thomas, and chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance. Senior aides form the Prime Minister’s Office Katie Telford and Cameron Ahmad also accompanied Mr. Trudeau.

Mr. Trudeau said he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two discussed NATO’s mission in Iraq, which has been temporarily suspended in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. In an earlier press conference, Mr. Trump said he would be reaching out to NATO allies to ask them to increase their involvement in the Middle East.

In his call with the White House, the prime minister said he highlighted Canada’s ongoing contributions to NATO’s mission in Iraq, including its role in leading Operation Impact, an effort to train Iraqi security forces. The military has temporarily relocated some of its troops from Iraq to Kuwait amid security concerns.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.), who said the Canadian death toll could still rise, is expected to speak with his Iranian counterpart to negotiate Canada’s involvement in the investigation. Mr. Trudeau said consular officials are preparing to be dispatched to Iran to assist in repatriation efforts, but such arrangements still have to be discussed with the Iranian government.

In a statement tweeted on Wednesday, Mr. Champagne said the “situation remains extremely fluid” and that he has been in touch with his Ukrainian counterpart.

I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn that, according to preliminary reports, at least 63 Canadians were among the 176 people who were killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff yesterday,” he wrote in a statement, offering his condolences. “As more information becomes available, including regarding dual citizens, this number could change.”

Since Canada has no diplomatic mission in Iran, it is directing inquiries to the Canadian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Residents who have friends or relatives believed to be on the Ukraine International Airlines flight should reach out to Global Affairs Canada.

Canada has updated its travel advisory on Iran, advising Canadians, particularly dual Canadian-Iran citizens, to “avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism, and the risk of arbitrary detention.”

My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy involving Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 carrying many Canadians. We are in touch with our international counterparts and Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation. — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) January 8, 2020

“We are in touch with our international counterparts and Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation,” Mr. Garneau wrote in a statement.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress said it urges “all of the national governments involved to work cooperatively” on the probe.

While the cause of flight PS752 crashing remains unknown, Iranian officials had initially cited the possibility of a mechanical failure, but later retreated without offering an explanation.

According to reports, the plane was a Boeing 737-800 model, built in 2016, which went through a routine maintenance on Monday. The youngest of the victims was born in 2018, with the oldest born in 1945, according to the airline’s official passenger list.

Trump to impose ‘punishing’ sanctions

The killing of Mr. Soleimani sparked retaliatory measures from Iran.

The crash came hours after Iran launched missile attacks at two U.S. bases in Iraq, where U.S. and coalition troops are housed, a move that caused some damage but claimed no casualties.

Reports cited Tehran’s foreign minister as saying the country took “proportionate measures” and did not want to see its tit for tat with Washington escalate further.

During his press conference, Mr. Trump also announced a fresh round of “punishing economic sanctions” against Iran that would only be lifted if the regime abandons its nuclear ambitions. At the same time, Mr. Trump did not issue further threats to take military action in response to the missile attacks.

“No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken,” he said, calling Iran’s behaviour “destructive and destabilizing,” while citing “minimal damage” sustained by the U.S. bases.

Alberta has been enriched by a small but dynamic and highly educated Iranian community. This is a terrible day for them, and I am sure that all Albertans join with me in expressing our condolences to the entire community, which is affected by this disaster. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 8, 2020

Edmonton community mourning loss

As details have begun to emerge on the victims on board, the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, where 27 passengers are reportedly from, has begun mourning, according to Payman Parseyan, a former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, who said he learned of the crash when he was visiting his parents.

“Right away, you feel the shock go from your head to your toes, and you just shake your head in disbelief,” he said Wednesday morning.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney extended his condolences to the province’s Iranian community, saying “Alberta has been enriched by a small but dynamic and highly educated Iranian community. This is a terrible day for them, and I am sure that all Albertans join me in expressing our condolences to the entire community, which is affected by this disaster.”

Today is a sad day for our country. 63 of our fellow Canadians were lost when a flight from Tehran to Kyiv crashed. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the victims of this horrific tragedy. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 8, 2020

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) was among those who expressed his sadness over the news, tweeting, “Today is a sad day for our country. 63 of our fellow Canadians were lost when a flight from Tehran to Kyiv crashed. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the victims of this horrific tragedy.”

A number of Canadian universities, including the University of Manitoba and the University of Ottawa, have confirmed that some of their students were among those on board.

The Ukrainian government said the plane was carrying people from seven nationalities: 82 were Iranian, 63 Canadian, 11 Ukrainian, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German, and three British.

For Canada, it is one of the worst aviation crashes in recent memory. In 1985, the death toll of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 claimed the lives of 329 people, including 268 Canadians.

